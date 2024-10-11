Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Gold the third most popular investment in Germany

WGC analyst suggests the European country’s recent gold-buying slump can be attributed to one fact: Most people already own it

By TIM ZYLA
Gold the third most popular investment in Germany (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Gold the third most popular investment in Germany
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

In 2022, Germany was the second largest market for retail gold investment. It boasted a 185 tonne net bar and coin demand, but that number slumped to 47 tonnes in 2023 and just 5 tonnes in the first half of this year.

But that isn’t to say Germany has lost its gold-buying ways, according to a recent report by World Gold Council Analyst Louise Street.

To investigate the slump in German retail demand, the World Gold Council contracted with Toluna to run a 10-minute online survey of more than 3,000 investors to explain the apparent dwindling demand.

“Spoiler alert: Germans are not falling out of love with gold,” Street said.

The truth in results

More than one-third of Germans have, at some point invested in gold, and 28% of them still do, making it the third most commonly owned investment after savings accounts (61%) and equities (46%).

Additionally, one of the top reasons for German investors to purchase gold was the fact that it is easy to purchase in small amounts, protects against inflation and is easy to buy and sell.

And it appears Germans are taking advantage of that final reason, as higher prices were quoted as being one of the top reasons retail investors decided to trim down their holdings in recent years.

Will Germans be returning to the market?

Street expects plenty of gold buyers to jump back into the market in short order, as survey results showed 22% of those polled are somewhat likely to purchase gold again, along with 20% saying very likely and 13% saying they will definitely purchase more.

“Even those who have sold gold are very open to buying again; notably, none of the 147 respondents who have sold gold since 2023 ruled out a future investment,” Street said. “The research gives us a sneak peek into the minds of German investors and the way they feel about gold. And, while the last couple of years have been challenging for gold demand in absolute terms, the evidence suggests that the relationship has very solid foundations.”

Featured Gold Investment Companies (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
Germany
Gold
Gold News
Gold Investment