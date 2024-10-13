Christian: Election will fuel further gains in gold, silver

As gold prices hover around $2,650 an ounce while the precious metals market fends off a short-term pullback, one well-known commodities analyst suggests the U.S. presidential election scheduled for Nov. 5 will further propel prices to new all-time highs.

Jeff Christian, a well-known CPM Group analyst who has followed the markets for decades, believes the resistance in the gold and silver markets has been caused by short-term profit-taking that will likely subside soon. Gold prices have traded relatively flat for about a month. (Source:TradingView)

“Prices have come off of the $2,700 December futures mark,” he said. “We thought any such profit-taking would extend through this week, and by this week, we would be in a run-up election mode where we would see more pressure on prices.”

Forget the noise

The downside, Christian said, is very limited, with his group expected a drop of, at most, $40 to $60 an ounce in gold and a similar percentage move in silver.

“There are more signs that say a recession may be coming later rather than sooner and less severe than it is,” he said. “Forget the demagogues waving their arms saying the U.S. economy will collapse — the economic data is better, inflation figures are coming down, interest rates will be coming down and all of that kind of suggests a stronger economy, and a stronger economy suggests stronger gold prices.”

Winners getting skittish

Christian estimated that most investors who have been successful in recent years, thanks to the world’s decadeslong bull run in equities, may start looking to gold and silver to stave off exposure to an economic downturn.