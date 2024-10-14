Jerusalem Post
Business & Innovation
Precious Metals
 

Shanghai Silver Premium Rising

Discover why China's growing demand for silver is driving up prices.

By ERAN TAL
Updated: OCTOBER 14, 2024 18:51
Shanghai Silver Premium Rising (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Shanghai Silver Premium Rising
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Shanghai silver premium, which measures the price difference between silver traded on the Shanghai exchange and international markets, has experienced a remarkable surge over the past year. This premium has increased from approximately 2% to 13.7%, closely mirroring the significant expansion of photovoltaic production in China during 2024.

Correlation with ETF Holdings

Intriguingly, the rise in the Shanghai silver premium coincides with a decline in silver holdings in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This inverse relationship suggests that domestic demand in China, potentially driven by factors such as increased industrial use and central bank purchases, is outpacing the supply of silver available through ETFs.

The Shanghai Silver Premium % and Silver Held in ETFs (2019-2024) (credit: PR)
The Shanghai Silver Premium % and Silver Held in ETFs (2019-2024) (credit: PR)

Role of Central Banks and State-Owned Enterprises

While it remains unclear whether central banks or state-owned enterprises are primarily responsible for draining silver from ETFs and London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) vaults, the distinction may be less significant than the overall trend of rising domestic demand. Both entities could be playing a role in driving up the Shanghai silver premium.

Implications for the Global Silver Market

The surge in the Shanghai silver premium underscores the growing importance of the Chinese market in shaping global silver dynamics. As China's demand for silver continues to rise, it is likely to exert significant influence on silver prices and availability worldwide.

Key implications include:

  1. Increased price volatility in international silver markets
  2. Potential supply chain disruptions for industries reliant on silver
  3. Shifting investment strategies for silver traders and investors

Conclusion

The dramatic increase in the Shanghai silver premium is a clear indicator of robust domestic demand in China. This trend, coupled with the decline in ETF holdings, suggests that the global silver market is undergoing a significant transformation. As China's role in the silver market continues to evolve, it is essential for investors, analysts, and industry stakeholders to closely monitor these developments and adapt their strategies accordingly.

