Why is Silver Missing from U.S. Critical Materials Lists?

Uncover the hidden truth behind silver's absence from critical materials lists. Is it a strategic oversight or a deliberate omission?

By ERAN TAL
Why is Silver Missing from U.S. Critical Materials Lists? (photo credit: PR)
(photo credit: PR)

Despite its critical role in military, industrial, and technological applications, silver remains conspicuously absent from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) 2022 critical materials lists. These lists identify minerals essential to the U.S. economy, national security, and technological advancements, yet neither silver nor gold were included. This omission raises several questions, especially given silver’s growing demand across various sectors.

The List of 50 Critical Minerals: Aluminum, antimony, arsenic, barite, beryllium, bismuth, cerium, cesium, chromium, cobalt, dysprosium, erbium, europium, fluorspar, gadolinium, gallium, germanium, graphite, hafnium, holmium, indium, iridium, lanthanum, lithium, lutetium, magnesium, manganese, neodymium, nickel, niobium, palladium, platinum, praseodymium, rhodium, rubidium, ruthenium, samarium, scandium, tantalum, tellurium, terbium, thulium, tin, titanium, tungsten, vanadium, ytterbium, yttrium, zinc, and zirconium.

Why Were Silver and Gold Omitted?

While the exclusion of silver (and gold) might seem puzzling at first glance, several factors could explain this decision:

  1. Historical Overreliance on Reserves: The U.S. may have historically had access to ample domestic silver reserves or reliable foreign sources, reducing concerns over supply vulnerability. This historical overreliance may have led to a perception that silver is not "critical" enough to be included in current assessments.

  2. Classification and Strategic Secrecy: Silver is known to be critical for various military applications, such as missile guidance systems, communication devices, and defense electronics. It’s possible that the full extent of military demand for silver is classified, keeping it off public lists to avoid disclosing sensitive information about stockpiles and strategic uses.

  3. Focus on Emerging Technologies: The critical materials lists heavily emphasize elements essential for emerging technologies—particularly those vital to renewable energy (like lithium and cobalt), battery production, and advanced electronics. While silver plays a significant role in electronics and solar energy, the focus may have shifted toward less traditional materials that are more immediately integral to cutting-edge developments.

  4. Economic Factors: Silver, while strategically important, is more affordable compared to many of the critical minerals included on the list. The relatively lower price of silver may have influenced decision-makers to prioritize more expensive, rarer materials deemed more critical for their economic impact.

  5. Data Limitations: Another plausible explanation is data limitations. Silver's diverse use across industries, combined with difficulty in tracking its applications, particularly in classified military projects, could have hindered its inclusion on the lists. In contrast, many of the materials listed have clearer, more direct applications in specific technologies.

The Case for Silver’s Inclusion

Despite being omitted, silver remains a critical component in many areas:

  • Military: Silver is used in critical defense technologies such as missile systems, night vision equipment, and high-end electronics.
  • Industrial Demand: Silver is indispensable in solar panels, electronics, and medical applications. In 2023, 12% of silver demand came from the solar industry alone, according to the Silver Institute, a figure that’s expected to rise as the global push for renewable energy continues.

The Need for Reassessment

Given silver’s strategic importance in defense and emerging technologies, its exclusion from the critical materials list may need to be reevaluated. With increasing demand and shrinking inventories at major exchanges like the LBMA and COMEX, silver’s availability and role in industrial applications could shift its perception from “non-critical” to essential in the near future.

Silver’s price volatility, along with potential supply disruptions, may also warrant further consideration. The metal plays a key role in the clean energy transition, advanced medical technologies, and critical military systems—areas of immense importance to U.S. national security and economic resilience.

Conclusion

The omission of silver from the U.S. critical materials lists is perplexing, especially in light of its essential role in numerous high-demand sectors. Policymakers should consider reassessing silver’s status, ensuring the United States secures sufficient supplies to meet future needs. A thorough examination of supply chain vulnerabilities, demand trends, and potential geopolitical risks could be instrumental in shaping future policy decisions about silver.

As the world moves toward cleaner energy and more technologically advanced defense systems, silver’s strategic importance will only grow, underscoring the need for proactive measures to secure this precious resource.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


