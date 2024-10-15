Jerusalem Post
Gold Revaluation Could Shock People | Andy Schectman

Miles Franklin Precious Metals CEO Andy Schectman claims central banks are strategically buying gold, hinting at a possible revaluation that could shake the global economy.

By ERAN TAL
(photo credit: PR)

In a recent eye-opening interview by Liberty and Finance, Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals, warned that we're "in the eye of the hurricane" when it comes to global economic stability. With central banks worldwide increasing their gold reserves by 35% in 2022, Schectman's insights offer a compelling case for the role of precious metals in today's uncertain financial landscape.

The Gathering Storm: Global Economic Instability

Schectman paints a picture of a world on the brink of significant economic upheaval:

  • Rising Interest Rates: The recent surge in interest rates is putting pressure on various sectors of the economy.
  • Geopolitical Tensions: Ongoing conflicts, particularly in Ukraine, are contributing to global uncertainty.
  • Weakening Dollar: A shift away from US treasuries and the dollar is becoming increasingly apparent.
  • Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: "The supply chain is ordered just in time, and a disruption in that supply chain can have significant consequences," Schectman warns.

Precious Metals: A Safe Harbor in Turbulent Times

Against this backdrop, Schectman argues that gold and silver are emerging as critical safe-haven assets:

  1. Increased Demand:
    • Central banks are rapidly accumulating gold, signaling a growing lack of confidence in traditional currencies.
    • Individual investors are following suit, driving up demand for both gold and silver.
  2. Limited Supply:
    • The finite nature of precious metals could further fuel price increases as demand grows.
    • Mining operations face challenges, potentially constraining future supply.
  3. Historical Precedent:
    • Schectman points to previous economic crises where gold and silver have maintained or increased in value.

Key Takeaways from Schectman's Analysis

  1. Act Now: "The time to act is now, not once everyone wakes up," Schectman emphasizes, urging investors to consider acquiring precious metals before prices potentially skyrocket.
  2. Diversification is Key: While bullish on precious metals, Schectman advises a balanced approach to wealth preservation.
  3. Physical Ownership Matters: Schectman stresses the importance of owning physical gold and silver rather than paper derivatives.
  4. Stay Informed: Understanding global economic trends is crucial for making informed investment decisions.

A Balanced Perspective

While Schectman's analysis is compelling, it's important to consider:

  • Precious metals can be volatile in the short term.
  • They don't provide income like some other investments.
  • Storage and insurance costs should be factored into investment decisions.

Full Interview:

Conclusion: Navigating the Storm

As the world braces for potential economic turbulence, Andy Schectman's insights offer a roadmap for investors seeking to safeguard their wealth. Gold and silver, with their long history as stores of value, present an intriguing option for those looking to weather the storm.

"Gold and silver are starting to separate themselves from other assets," Schectman notes. As we navigate these uncertain times, his call to action resonates: consider how precious metals might fit into your investment strategy before the winds of change grow stronger.

