Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

StoneX: Silver will move into ‘real’ deficit this year

Silver will soon enter a deficit even with OTC investment activity that has skewed numbers in the past

By TIM ZYLA
StoneX: Silver will move into ‘real’ deficit this year (photo credit: PR)
StoneX: Silver will move into ‘real’ deficit this year
(photo credit: PR)

Over the years, plenty of investors and analysts have claimed silver is in a supply deficit, and while that may have technically been true on some level, a report released this week by StoneX claims the white metal will move into a deficit this year and could provide a floor for prices.

StoneX Head of Market Analysis in Europe and Asia Rhona O’Connell explained, “Although it is generally accepted that silver is a metal in deficit, we need to define ‘deficit’ more closely. Taking the Metals Focus numbers for the recent past, for example, shows that the market has indeed been running a deficit, but this is after including OTC investment activity.”

O’Connell said if that activity is removed, silver has been posting surpluses, but said that supply has been declining and StoneX projections show the metal will move into an actual deficit on that basis before the end of this year.

“And (it will) expand thereafter,” O’Connell said.

In recessions, silver acts different

O’Connell’s research showed that silver often diverges from gold during recessions and instead follows its less-valuable cousin, copper. Silver, in general, is not directly mined for and is produced as a byproduct of copper.

Shown is the performance of gold (red), silver (gray) and copper (brown) during the 2008-2009 recession. (Source: StoneX)

“We have often noted that when gold is meandering in no particular direction, silver turns its attention to copper — both in terms of price action and, to a lesser extent, correlations,” she said. “The same thing happens in a recession as the outlook for demand takes center stage, given that the primary (and therefore price-elastic) supply of silver is typically below 30% of total.”

A report from Heraeus released Monday suggested a similar phenomenon in today’s market environment.

It predicted that a continued lack of copper production directly affects its by-product silver, which could benefit from higher prices due to the restricted output.

“By-product silver supply could be constrained and other areas of silver supply are suffering, too,” the report reads. “Peru’s silver production has been in steady decline since 2017, mainly as a result of the closure of primary silver mines.”

In 2017, Peru produced 139 million ounces of silver, compared to just 98 million last year.

Meanwhile, Blue Line futures Chief Market Strategist Phil Streible said on Monday, “If we continue to see deterioration in the copper market overnight, you should see silver prices track lower with it. China wants to boost the property sector, which goes into commodity consumption of concrete and steel, and that’s closely correlated to copper, aluminum and silver.”

Featured Gold Investment Companies (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
investors
Silver
Silver Price
Silver News
Silver Mining