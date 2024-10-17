Jerusalem Post
Gold price sets new record high near $2,700

Gold hits record high at $2,696.62 amid global uncertainty. Geopolitical tensions, U.S. election, and Fed easing fuel surge. Investors flock to gold as safe haven.

By ERAN TAL
Gold price sets new record high (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Gold prices soared to an all-time high of $2,696.62 per ounce on Thursday, underscoring the precious metal's enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset in times of global uncertainty.

The surge comes amid a perfect storm of economic and geopolitical factors, including heightened tensions in the Middle East, the looming U.S. presidential election, and anticipation of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.

As of noon ET, spot gold settled at $2,692.14, marking a 0.68% increase for the day. U.S. gold futures mirrored this upward trend, trading at $2,704.80 per ounce in New York.

The yellow metal's spectacular performance - up over 30% year-to-date - reflects growing investor anxiety about global stability and the future direction of the world's largest economy.

Adding fuel to gold's meteoric rise is the widespread expectation of continued interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Despite recent data showing a slight uptick in U.S. retail sales and an unexpected dip in unemployment claims, market sentiment remains tilted towards further monetary easing.

As global economic landscapes shift and geopolitical tensions persist, gold's allure as a store of value shows no signs of dimming. With the U.S. election on the horizon and monetary policy remaining accommodative, many analysts believe we may be witnessing the early stages of a prolonged bull run in the precious metals market.

Investors and policymakers alike will be keeping a close eye on gold's trajectory in the coming months, as it may provide valuable insights into the broader economic sentiment and the effectiveness of current monetary policies.

For now, as uncertainty reigns supreme in global markets, gold continues to shine brighter than ever, reaffirming its status as the ultimate safe-haven asset in turbulent times.

