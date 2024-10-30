Gold & Silver Stocks Are About to Leave the Station - Brien Lundin and Tavi Costa

In a recent interview with VRIC Media, industry experts Brien Lundin and Tavi Costa shared their bullish outlook on the precious metals sector. They highlighted the potential for significant gains in both gold and silver, particularly in the mining stock space.
A Perfect Storm for Precious Metals
"We're at the beginning of a major bull market," said Lundin, editor of the Gold Newsletter and CEO of the New Orleans Investment Conference. "The confluence of factors driving this rally is undeniable."
Costa, macro strategist at Crescat Capital, echoed this sentiment. "The Fed is trapped. They have to cut rates, which will likely lead to higher inflation and a weaker dollar. This is a perfect storm for precious metals," he explained.
The Undervalued Mining Sector
While gold and silver prices have been on the rise, the mining sector has lagged. However, Lundin and Costa believe this presents a unique opportunity for investors.
"The mining sector is undervalued. Many of these companies have significant assets and strong balance sheets," said Lundin. "As the price of gold and silver continues to rise, these companies will benefit disproportionately."
Costa added, "The junior mining sector is particularly exciting. There are numerous companies with high-quality projects that are poised for significant growth."
Investing in the Space
For those interested in investing in the precious metals sector, both experts offered advice:
- Do your research: Understand the fundamentals of the companies you're investing in.
- Diversify your portfolio: Don't put all your eggs in one basket. Invest in a variety of companies across different stages of development.
- Consult with a financial advisor: If you're unsure about how to invest, seek professional advice.
The New Orleans Investment Conference
Lundin also highlighted the upcoming New Orleans Investment Conference, a premier event for investors in the precious metals sector. The conference will feature a lineup of industry experts, including Tavi Costa, who will be delivering a virtual presentation.
With the global economic outlook uncertain and inflation pressures mounting, gold and silver have emerged as safe-haven assets. The mining sector, particularly the junior mining space, offers significant potential for investors. As Lundin and Costa emphasized, now is the time to capitalize on this opportunity.
Watch the full interview:
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..