Gold & Silver Stocks Are About to Leave the Station - Brien Lundin and Tavi Costa

In a recent interview with VRIC Media, industry experts Brien Lundin and Tavi Costa shared their bullish outlook on the precious metals sector. They highlighted the potential for significant gains in both gold and silver, particularly in the mining stock space.

A Perfect Storm for Precious Metals

"We're at the beginning of a major bull market," said Lundin, editor of the Gold Newsletter and CEO of the New Orleans Investment Conference. "The confluence of factors driving this rally is undeniable."

Costa, macro strategist at Crescat Capital, echoed this sentiment. "The Fed is trapped. They have to cut rates, which will likely lead to higher inflation and a weaker dollar. This is a perfect storm for precious metals," he explained.

The Undervalued Mining Sector

While gold and silver prices have been on the rise, the mining sector has lagged. However, Lundin and Costa believe this presents a unique opportunity for investors.

"The mining sector is undervalued. Many of these companies have significant assets and strong balance sheets," said Lundin. "As the price of gold and silver continues to rise, these companies will benefit disproportionately."

Costa added, "The junior mining sector is particularly exciting. There are numerous companies with high-quality projects that are poised for significant growth."

Investing in the Space

For those interested in investing in the precious metals sector, both experts offered advice:

Do your research: Understand the fundamentals of the companies you're investing in.

Understand the fundamentals of the companies you're investing in. Diversify your portfolio: Don't put all your eggs in one basket. Invest in a variety of companies across different stages of development.

Don't put all your eggs in one basket. Invest in a variety of companies across different stages of development. Consult with a financial advisor: If you're unsure about how to invest, seek professional advice.

The New Orleans Investment Conference

Lundin also highlighted the upcoming New Orleans Investment Conference, a premier event for investors in the precious metals sector. The conference will feature a lineup of industry experts, including Tavi Costa, who will be delivering a virtual presentation.

With the global economic outlook uncertain and inflation pressures mounting, gold and silver have emerged as safe-haven assets. The mining sector, particularly the junior mining space, offers significant potential for investors. As Lundin and Costa emphasized, now is the time to capitalize on this opportunity.

Watch the full interview: