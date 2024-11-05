Gold/Silver: Make Silver Great Again! -Copper Breakout, Silver Next? - Phil Streible

In a recent commentary uploaded by Blue Line Futures LLC titled "Gold/Silver: Make Silver Great Again! -Copper Breakout, Silver Next? -Metals Minute w/ Phil Streible," seasoned market analyst Phil Streible has ignited excitement among precious metals investors with his bullish outlook on silver.

Streible, a prominent figure in the commodities market, highlighted the strong correlation between copper and silver, suggesting that as copper continues its upward trajectory, silver could follow suit. "The correlations between copper and silver have been quite high in the past," he noted, adding that "copper is a market that we are identifying and it is gaining some traction to the upside."

Global Economic Factors Fueling the Bullish Outlook

The analyst also emphasized the importance of global economic factors, particularly the Chinese economy, in influencing precious metals prices. "If you look at the economic news today, we've got a little coming out but no one's going to focus on it at all," he said. "The election's going to take place of everything else but however the overnight news we saw Chinese Services PMI data expand to 52 versus a forecast of 50.5." This strong Chinese economic data could fuel demand for industrial metals like copper, which in turn could benefit silver.

Gold's Outlook Remains Optimistic

While acknowledging the recent correction in gold prices, Streible remains optimistic about the long-term outlook for the yellow metal. "We've talked about this level a thousand times 2750," he said, referring to a key support level for gold. "I don't expect that complacency to last much more than 24 or 36 hours."

For silver, Streible sees a potential breakout above the $33 level. "We want to see that market trade back over that 33 level here in the early day session here," he said. "We'll see what's going to drive it now."

A Bright Future for Precious Metals

Streible's bullish stance on silver is underpinned by a combination of technical analysis and fundamental factors. As the global economy continues to recover and inflationary pressures mount, precious metals could offer a hedge against uncertainty and a store of value.

Investors and traders are closely watching the precious metals market, and Phil Streible's insights are providing valuable guidance. As the market evolves, it remains to be seen whether silver will indeed live up to its "Make Silver Great Again" moniker.

