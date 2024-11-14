Gold Weathers Post-Election Dip, JPMorgan Sees 'Stumble, Not Sea Change'

JPMorgan's Commodities Research team sees the post-election fall in gold prices as a temporary setback rather than a major shift. Despite an initial dip, the bank's analysts anticipate gold will continue to perform well in the coming years.

Projecting gold could reach $2,850 per ounce by late 2025, JPMorgan believes the "debasement trade" will make gold an attractive hedge as the new administration's policies unfold. This may bode well for investors in gold-backed ETFs like the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and the iShares Gold Trust (IAU).

While the bank expects base metals like copper to face near-term turbulence due to potential trade tensions and yuan depreciation, they see aluminum as a potential bright spot that could "significantly mitigate" the bearishness in the base metals space.

Overall, JPMorgan's analysis suggests gold's long-term outlook remains strong, despite the recent stumble in prices.