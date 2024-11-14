Gold Weathers Post-Election Dip, JPMorgan Sees 'Stumble, Not Sea Change'

JPMorgan's Commodities Research team sees the post-election fall in gold prices as a temporary setback rather than a major shift. Despite an initial dip, the bank's analysts anticipate gold will continue to perform well in the coming years.
Projecting gold could reach $2,850 per ounce by late 2025, JPMorgan believes the "debasement trade" will make gold an attractive hedge as the new administration's policies unfold. This may bode well for investors in gold-backed ETFs like the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and the iShares Gold Trust (IAU).
While the bank expects base metals like copper to face near-term turbulence due to potential trade tensions and yuan depreciation, they see aluminum as a potential bright spot that could "significantly mitigate" the bearishness in the base metals space.
Key Points:
- JPMorgan analysts view the recent drop in gold prices as a "stumble, not a sea change"
- They expect gold to perform strongly in the coming years, projecting it could reach $2,850 per ounce by late 2025
- This "debasement trade" may make gold a go-to hedge as the new administration's policies take shape
Overall, JPMorgan's analysis suggests gold's long-term outlook remains strong, despite the recent stumble in prices.
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..