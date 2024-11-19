Gold/Silver: Geopolitical Risks Rise - 2025 Precious Metals Outlook - Phil Streible

Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine have sparked a renewed interest in precious metals, pushing gold and silver prices higher. In a recent video commentary, Phil Streible, Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC, highlighted the potential impact of this escalating conflict on the precious metals market.

A Volatile Market

“We’ve seen a definite escalation in the situation with Ukraine,” Streible stated in the video. “This has led to a broad-based rally in commodity markets, with gold and silver being no exception.”

The resurgence of geopolitical risks has prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets, driving demand for gold and silver. As a result, gold prices have surged, nearing the $2,650 level. However, Streible cautioned investors to remain vigilant, as the dollar index has also strengthened, which could potentially dampen gold’s rally.

“While we’re seeing gold prices rise, we also need to keep an eye on the dollar index,” he explained. “If the dollar continues to strengthen, it could put downward pressure on gold prices.”

Silver’s Complex Outlook

Silver, often referred to as the “industrial metal with a monetary sheen,” is influenced by both industrial demand and its status as a precious metal. Streible noted that silver’s price action is closely tied to copper and gold.

“Copper is a key factor influencing silver prices,” he said. “A decline in copper prices could negatively impact silver, as it could signal weakening global economic growth.”

As geopolitical tensions continue to escalate and economic uncertainty persists, precious metals are likely to remain in focus for investors seeking to protect their wealth and diversify their portfolios. By understanding the factors driving the market and following the insights of experienced analysts like Phil Streible, investors can make informed decisions.

Watch the full interview: