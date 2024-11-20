Gold/Silver: What Precious Metals Bulls Do Not Want to See! - Phil Streible

In a recent commentary, renowned precious metals analyst Phil Streible sounded a note of caution for silver bulls from the channel, Blue Line Features LLC. The market's inability to decisively break above a key resistance level could signal a potential downturn.
"What precious metals bulls do not want to see is a bounce to a lower high, specifically in the silver market," Streible warned. He highlighted the critical level of 31.615 as a make-or-break point. "If silver fails to close above this level, it could trigger a negative chart pattern," he explained.
The analyst also discussed the implications of the rising gold-silver ratio, which has climbed to 85:1. This indicates a stronger preference for gold over silver, potentially limiting the upside potential for the latter.
While silver faces these challenges, the gold market is also grappling with headwinds. The strengthening dollar index and easing geopolitical tensions have weighed on gold prices. However, Streible noted that a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve could provide support for the yellow metal.
"If the Federal Reserve cuts rates, it could be a significant positive catalyst for gold," he said. "However, the dollar index is a key factor to watch."
Technical Analysis Points to Potential Reversal in Silver
Despite the bearish outlook, Streible identified some encouraging signs in the technical analysis of silver. Certain indicators, such as the ADX and Stochastics, suggest a potential weakening of the downtrend.
"While the overall trend for silver remains bearish, there are some technical indicators that point to a potential reversal," he explained. "However, a decisive crossover of the MACD is crucial for confirming a bullish trend."
While silver bulls face a critical test, the market's direction will ultimately depend on its ability to overcome the 31.615 resistance level. Gold, on the other hand, is vulnerable to a stronger dollar but could benefit from a potential rate cut. Investors should closely monitor these factors and technical indicators to make informed decisions.
Watch the full interview:
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..