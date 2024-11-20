Gold/Silver: What Precious Metals Bulls Do Not Want to See! - Phil Streible

In a recent commentary, renowned precious metals analyst Phil Streible sounded a note of caution for silver bulls from the channel, Blue Line Features LLC. The market's inability to decisively break above a key resistance level could signal a potential downturn.

"What precious metals bulls do not want to see is a bounce to a lower high, specifically in the silver market," Streible warned. He highlighted the critical level of 31.615 as a make-or-break point. "If silver fails to close above this level, it could trigger a negative chart pattern," he explained.

The analyst also discussed the implications of the rising gold-silver ratio, which has climbed to 85:1. This indicates a stronger preference for gold over silver, potentially limiting the upside potential for the latter.

While silver faces these challenges, the gold market is also grappling with headwinds. The strengthening dollar index and easing geopolitical tensions have weighed on gold prices. However, Streible noted that a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve could provide support for the yellow metal.

"If the Federal Reserve cuts rates, it could be a significant positive catalyst for gold," he said. "However, the dollar index is a key factor to watch."

Technical Analysis Points to Potential Reversal in Silver

Despite the bearish outlook, Streible identified some encouraging signs in the technical analysis of silver. Certain indicators, such as the ADX and Stochastics, suggest a potential weakening of the downtrend.

"While the overall trend for silver remains bearish, there are some technical indicators that point to a potential reversal," he explained. "However, a decisive crossover of the MACD is crucial for confirming a bullish trend."

While silver bulls face a critical test, the market's direction will ultimately depend on its ability to overcome the 31.615 resistance level. Gold, on the other hand, is vulnerable to a stronger dollar but could benefit from a potential rate cut. Investors should closely monitor these factors and technical indicators to make informed decisions.

Watch the full interview: