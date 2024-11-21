'We've Passed the Point of No Return' - Debt Bomb Will Ignite Gold: Clive Thompson

In a recent interview in Commodity Culture, renowned precious metals expert Clive Thompson issued a stark warning about the looming debt crisis and its potential impact on gold prices.

"We've passed the point of no return," Thompson stated, highlighting the unsustainable levels of government debt and the increasing interest costs associated with it. He compared the situation to a household drowning in debt, where interest payments eventually exceed income.

Thompson emphasized the role of gold as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. As governments resort to printing money to finance their debts, the purchasing power of fiat currencies erodes. Gold, on the other hand, maintains its value over time.

Gold: A Safe Haven Amidst a Looming Debt Crisis

