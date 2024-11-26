Silver Poised To Make Highest Yearly Close Ever | Craig Hemke

Renowned precious metals analyst Craig Hemke, founder of TF Metals Report, believes that silver is poised to make its highest yearly close ever. In a recent interview with Liberty and Finance, Hemke discussed the factors driving this bullish outlook and the potential implications for investors.

"If we get to New Year's Eve and silver is posting its highest yearly close of all time, that may really set us up for an interesting year in silver next year too," Hemke stated.

Hemke attributes the strong performance of silver to a combination of factors. Persistent inflation, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and increased investor interest in precious metals as a hedge against economic instability and market volatility have all contributed to the rise in silver prices.

"The math of this terminal phase of the debt-based system persists," Hemke explained. "To me, the bid for physical gold and silver persists."

Hemke also emphasized the importance of owning physical precious metals rather than relying on paper assets or ETFs. He warned of the risks associated with counterparty risk and potential market manipulation.

"Own physical precious metal," Hemke advised. "It's your only protection against this madness."

Investors who are interested in learning more about Hemke's insights and analysis can visit the TF Metals Report website. By understanding the factors driving the precious metals market and the potential for future price appreciation, investors can make informed decisions about their portfolios.

