Silver Poised To Make Highest Yearly Close Ever | Craig Hemke

Renowned precious metals analyst Craig Hemke, founder of TF Metals Report, believes that silver is poised to make its highest yearly close ever. In a recent interview with Liberty and Finance, Hemke discussed the factors driving this bullish outlook and the potential implications for investors.
"If we get to New Year's Eve and silver is posting its highest yearly close of all time, that may really set us up for an interesting year in silver next year too," Hemke stated.
Hemke attributes the strong performance of silver to a combination of factors. Persistent inflation, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and increased investor interest in precious metals as a hedge against economic instability and market volatility have all contributed to the rise in silver prices.
"The math of this terminal phase of the debt-based system persists," Hemke explained. "To me, the bid for physical gold and silver persists."
Hemke also emphasized the importance of owning physical precious metals rather than relying on paper assets or ETFs. He warned of the risks associated with counterparty risk and potential market manipulation.
"Own physical precious metal," Hemke advised. "It's your only protection against this madness."
Investors who are interested in learning more about Hemke's insights and analysis can visit the TF Metals Report website. By understanding the factors driving the precious metals market and the potential for future price appreciation, investors can make informed decisions about their portfolios.
Watch the full interview:
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..