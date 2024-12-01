Jerusalem Post
World's Largest Gold Deposit Found, Worth Over US$80 Billion

Shocking discovery in Hunan, China: Nearly 1,000 tons of gold found, worth $83 billion, with extraordinary ore quality that could reshape global mining and potentially extend beyond initial estimates

By ERAN TAL
World's Largest Gold Deposit Found, Worth Over US$80 Billion
(photo credit: PR)

In a groundbreaking geological find, Chinese state media reports the discovery of a massive gold deposit in Hunan Province that could revolutionize the global gold market. The deposit, located in Pingjiang County, contains approximately 1,000 metric tons of gold and is valued at around US$83 billion.

Deposit Characteristics

The Geological Bureau of Hunan Province has identified 40 gold veins within a 2-kilometer depth, with potential extensions to 3 kilometers. Remarkably, core samples reveal an exceptional gold concentration of up to 138 grams per metric ton – significantly higher than the typical 8 grams considered high-grade in underground mining.

Key Highlights

  • Total gold reserve: Approximately 1,000 metric tons
  • Estimated value: US$83 billion
  • Depth of discovery: Up to 2 kilometers, with potential 3-kilometer extension
  • Gold concentration: Up to 138 grams per metric ton

Global Context

This discovery further solidifies China's position in the global gold market. The country already holds over 2,000 tons of gold reserves and contributes approximately 10% of global gold output. The find has already influenced gold prices, which continue to rise amid global economic uncertainties.

Geological Significance

The deposit represents more than just an economic opportunity. It highlights the ongoing potential for significant mineral discoveries and challenges assumptions about peak gold production. Geologists suggest the reservoir may extend even beyond current estimates, making it a potentially transformative find for the global mining industry.

Future Prospects

Experts continue to investigate the full extent of the deposit, with preliminary core samples indicating the possibility of even larger reserves. The discovery underscores the complex geological processes that form such valuable mineral deposits, which take millennia to create.

Source - Chinese state media




