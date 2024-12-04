Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Silver Shock: China's Critical Mineral Monopoly Threatens U.S. Economic Security

China's ruthless mineral export ban threatens U.S. tech and military might. Critical materials blockade could cripple semiconductor, energy, and defense industries. The mineral war has begun.

By ERAN TAL
Silver Shock: China's Critical Mineral Monopoly Threatens U.S. Economy (photo credit: PR)
Silver Shock: China's Critical Mineral Monopoly Threatens U.S. Economy
(photo credit: PR)

In a geopolitical chess match that could redefine global power dynamics, China has unleashed a devastating economic weapon - a comprehensive ban on critical mineral exports that threatens to cripple U.S. technological and military capabilities!

The Mineral Blockade

In an unprecedented move announced on December 3, 2024, China has slammed the door shut on exports of key minerals with potential military applications. The commerce ministry's directive is a direct shot across the bow of U.S. technological ambitions, targeting critical materials including gallium, germanium, antimony, and graphite.

"In principle, the export of these minerals to the United States shall not be permitted," the Chinese commerce ministry declared, sending shockwaves through global markets.

A Multi-Pronged Attack

This mineral embargo comes on the heels of escalating trade tensions, strategically timed just before President-elect Donald Trump's anticipated return to office. The implications are staggering:

  • Gallium and germanium, crucial for semiconductors and infrared technology, have already seen zero shipments to the U.S. in 2024
  • Antimony exports have plummeted by 97% in October alone
  • Graphite exports now face stricter end-usage reviews

The Silver Crisis Deepens

This new development compounds the already dire silver supply situation. The United States, once a global silver production leader, has now fallen to 9th place - a precipitous decline that leaves the nation vulnerable to precisely these types of strategic economic maneuvers.

Jose Fernandez, Under Secretary of Economic Growth, previously warned that "the energy transition is at risk" due to concentrated mineral supply chains. His words now ring prophetic.

A Technological Cold War

The Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), comprising 14 countries and the European Union, represents a desperate counteroffensive. But with China controlling critical mineral supplies and strategically restricting exports, the partnership may be fighting an uphill battle.

Jennifer Hillman from Georgetown University Law Center's chilling assessment echoes louder than ever: The United States lacks not just silver production, but entire industries for mining and processing critical minerals.

The Recycling Lifeline

A slim hope remains. Experts predict 20-25% of EV batteries could come from recycled components in 5-10 years. But will this be enough to counter China's mineral stranglehold?

The Ultimate Stakes

As geopolitical tensions escalate, this is more than an economic challenge - it's a potential existential threat to U.S. technological sovereignty. The minerals that power our semiconductors, solar cells, and military technologies are now strategic weapons in an undeclared economic war.

The Final Warning

The clock is ticking. Each passing moment sees the United States more deeply entangled in a web of mineral dependence that could cripple its technological and military capabilities.

Will America wake up and secure its mineral independence? Or will it surrender its future to the strategic calculations of its global rivals?

Stay vigilant. The mineral war has begun.

Featured Gold & Silver Investment Companies (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

Source: https://www.silverwars.com/chinas-stranglehold-of-critical-materials-projected-to-challenge-u-s-economy/

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
China
Global trade
Precious Metals
Silver
Silver News