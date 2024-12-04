Gold Should Be At $5000 Based Exploding National Debt | Clive Thompson

In a recent interview with Liberty and Finance, renowned financial expert Clive Thompson made a bold prediction: gold could soar to a staggering $5,000 per ounce due to the unprecedented levels of global debt.
"We went through the 2008 financial crisis and the government discovered that it could print money with impunity," Thompson explained. "They carried on to some extent, and then along came the COVID crisis, and once again, everybody who was now locked up at home got their furlough payments and were being paid."
This reckless monetary policy has led to a ballooning of government debt, which Thompson believes will eventually lead to hyperinflation. To protect their wealth, investors are turning to tangible assets like gold.
A Golden Opportunity
Thompson's analysis suggests that gold's current price is significantly undervalued. By comparing the current level of government debt to historical gold prices, he argues that gold should be trading at much higher levels.
"If the gold price has kept pace with it, the gold price should be in the 5,000s already," he stated.
As governments continue to print money to finance their deficits, the purchasing power of fiat currencies will erode, driving investors toward tangible assets like gold.
A Safe Haven in Turbulent Times
In addition to its potential as an inflation hedge, gold is also seen as a safe-haven asset during times of economic and political turmoil. With geopolitical tensions escalating and global economies facing uncertainty, gold could become an increasingly attractive investment.
While Thompson's predictions are bold, they are based on sound economic principles. As the global economy continues to grapple with debt and inflation, gold could emerge as a valuable asset for investors seeking to protect their wealth.
Watch the full interview:
