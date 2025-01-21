Trust In U.S. T-Bonds Failing; Gold's The #1 Choice | Clive Thompson

In a recent interview by Liberty and Finance, Clive Thompson, a retired wealth manager with decades of experience in the precious metals industry, issued a stark warning about the diminishing trust in U.S. Treasury bonds and the growing appeal of gold as a safe haven asset.

Thompson argued that the surge in government debt, fueled by years of bailouts and stimulus packages, is a primary driver of the escalating gold price. He expressed concern that rising interest rates, while typically a headwind for gold, may not be enough to deter investors fleeing the perceived instability of government bonds. "I think people are saying I'm not going to get paid back in something which will buy me something," Thompson stated, "I might get paid back my money, but what will I be able to do with the money then when there's so much of it?"

The interview highlighted the growing unease among investors regarding the sustainability of government debt and the potential for future inflation. Thompson suggested that central banks, recognizing the growing economic headwinds, may increase their gold holdings, further bolstering the precious metal's value. He emphasized that "China was one of them," referring to China's significant gold purchases in recent months, and suggested other central banks may follow suit.

Beyond the immediate impact of government debt, Thompson discussed the broader implications for investors. He warned about the weakening purchasing power of fiat currencies, stating, "I think the government's getting poorer to the tune of 7% a year... and all of that extra wealth which is being created as the government spends the money goes into the hands of someone somewhere." This, he argued, will inevitably drive up the cost of essential goods and services, eroding the value of savings and investments.

While acknowledging the potential of gold, Thompson emphasized the importance of portfolio diversification. He advised against relying solely on any single asset class, including gold, and recommended a balanced approach that includes equities, real estate, and other suitable investments. "Stay Diversified," he urged, "don't have your eggs in any basket."

Thompson's interview provides valuable insights into the evolving economic landscape and the growing appeal of gold as a safe haven asset. His concerns about the sustainability of government debt and the potential for currency devaluation resonate with many investors seeking to protect their wealth in an increasingly uncertain world.

Watch the full interview: