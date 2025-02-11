Why Silver Prices Are Heavily Manipulated?

Gold has just crossed the historic $2,900 mark, reaching an all-time high, while silver remains frustratingly undervalued and lagging far behind. Despite its rising demand, dwindling supply, and crucial role in technology and renewable energy, silver has failed to reflect its true market value.

Silver, often referred to as “the poor man’s gold,” has long been a sought-after precious metal for investors, industries, and governments alike. Yet, its price remains artificially suppressed, sparking controversy, investigations, and regulatory scrutiny.

Many experts argue that silver is one of the most manipulated commodities in the world, with large financial institutions, bullion banks, and futures markets playing key roles in keeping prices artificially low. But why would they do this, and how does silver manipulation work? Even more importantly, is silver’s critical role in military and aerospace technology a hidden reason for its price suppression?

The Evidence of Silver Price Manipulation

1. Suppression of Physical vs. Paper Silver Markets

One of the biggest arguments for silver manipulation is the disconnect between physical silver and paper silver. Unlike gold, which central banks openly buy, silver is primarily traded through derivatives and futures contracts rather than physical ownership.

The COMEX (Commodity Exchange) futures market allows banks to sell massive amounts of “paper silver” without having the actual physical metal to back it up.

This paper silver supply exceeds the actual physical silver available, creating an illusion of abundance and suppressing prices.

Physical shortages don't reflect in prices, as large contracts are settled in cash rather than metal, keeping silver artificially undervalued.

2. JPMorgan & Bullion Bank Manipulation

Major financial institutions have been accused of manipulating silver markets for decades. One of the most high-profile cases involved JPMorgan Chase, which was found guilty of spoofing silver and gold prices through illegal trading practices.

In 2020 , JPMorgan paid a $920 million fine for manipulating the silver and gold markets for years.

The bank used "spoofing" tactics—placing large fake sell orders to drive prices down before buying at lower prices.

—placing large fake sell orders to drive prices down before buying at lower prices. Despite this record fine, JPMorgan and other banks continue to dominate silver trading, leading many to believe that manipulation is still rampant.

3. The Silver-to-Gold Ratio Imbalance

Historically, the silver-to-gold ratio (the amount of silver it takes to buy one ounce of gold) has averaged around 15:1. However, in modern markets, this ratio has been artificially inflated, often exceeding 80-90:1 or higher.

If silver were fairly priced , it would be trading at far higher levels relative to gold .

Instead, banks and institutions suppress silver's price to keep this ratio artificially wide, maintaining gold as the dominant monetary metal.