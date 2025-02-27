Tavi Costa - Gold, Silver, Miners and A.I. Look To Be Getting Ready

In a recent interview with Silver Bullion TV, Tavi Costa, a prominent macro strategist from Crescat Capital, delivered a stark assessment of current market conditions, emphasizing the potential for significant movements in gold, silver, and mining stocks, and the implications of the burgeoning artificial intelligence race. Costa's insights, grounded in detailed research and a deep understanding of market cycles, have garnered attention from financial publications worldwide.
The "Clear Path" for Emerging Markets in the A.I. Era
Costa's interview began by addressing the seismic shifts in gold flows, moving quickly to the topic of A.I., which he believes will reshape global economic dynamics. Notably, he highlighted the potential for emerging markets, particularly those with abundant energy resources, to capitalize on the increasing demand for data centers.
"I think there's going to be something that not a lot of people are paying attention to," Costa stated, referencing the skyrocketing electricity consumption needed to support A.I. development. He specifically pointed to countries like Brazil, which possesses surplus energy, as prime candidates for data center partnerships. "It's going to be a clear path for those to start developing there, and then what does that do to their economy? That's very positive."
This analysis underscores Costa's belief that the A.I. race will not only drive technological innovation but also create new economic opportunities for resource-rich nations. He added that these countries also have raw materials that data centers need.
Gold and Silver: Ready to Move "Substantially"
Shifting gears, Costa reiterated his bullish outlook on precious metals, predicting a significant surge in gold and silver prices. He pointed to the "remarkably high Swiss gold export to the US" as a sign of growing Western investor interest, complementing the ongoing central bank accumulation.
"There are two derivatives of gold prices that I think are on the brink of moving substantially," Costa asserted, focusing on silver and gold miners. He noted silver's "head and shoulders pattern" being ignored by many, suggesting a potential for rapid price appreciation. "It wouldn't surprise me at all if you close the quarter at $40 an ounce."
Costa also emphasized the undervaluation of gold miners, citing "some of the largest margins we've seen in history." He anticipates a wave of mergers and acquisitions in the mining sector, driven by increased profitability. "I don't think I've ever seen a better time to be binding metals, especially gold."
Stagflation and Market Concentration: Red Flags
Costa didn't shy away from addressing broader economic concerns, warning of a growing risk of stagflation. He cited rising break-even rates and a divergence between inflation expectations and 10-year yields as key indicators. "We're the markets are starting to price in stagflation...and we're probably at the early stages of that."
He also expressed alarm over the concentration of market value in the "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks, arguing that their high valuations are unsustainable. "Concentration doesn't end well," he warned, drawing parallels to past market bubbles.
Costa's interview serves as a timely reminder of the complexities and potential volatility of today's financial markets. His analysis, blending macro trends with specific investment opportunities, underscores the importance of staying informed and adaptable. As he concluded, there are "a lot of things to think about," but for those paying attention, the opportunities could be substantial.
Watch the full interview:
