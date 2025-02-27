Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

How Close Are We To An Exchange Default? | Andy Schectman

Schectman warns of potential exchange defaults, urging individuals to "become their own central bank" by diversifying into precious metals and taking control of their financial security.

By PR
How Close Are We To An Exchange DEFAULT? | Andy Schectman (photo credit: PR)
How Close Are We To An Exchange DEFAULT? | Andy Schectman
(photo credit: PR)

In an interview with Liberty and Finance, Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals, raised serious concerns about the stability of the global financial system, particularly focusing on potential defaults within major exchanges like the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). Schectman also advocated for individuals to take control of their financial security by "becoming their central bank," a theme that resonated strongly with the interview's viewers.

Schectman's remarks, delivered with a sense of urgency, suggest that the financial world is on the cusp of significant upheaval. "Things are going to get nuts, man," he warned, adding, "Don't be surprised to be surprised. Something's coming, don't know what, but it'll be fun to talk with you about it as they unfold."

LBMA Under Scrutiny: Signs of Strain

A key focus of the interview was the LBMA, where Schectman pointed to several indicators of potential stress. He highlighted the widening divergence between paper and physical gold prices, delayed deliveries, and skyrocketing gold lease rates as red flags. "All of these things have happened," Schectman stated, "The last one that hasn't happened would be what Tom Longo is saying, trying to blow up the LBMA and the member banks."

He further detailed the discrepancy between the amount of gold stored at the Bank of England on behalf of the LBMA and the outstanding contracts. "They're about 90% short on their ability to deliver," he asserted, questioning whether the reported delays were simply due to "trucks and men" shortages, as claimed by the Bank of England.

Schectman also discussed the implications of a potential LBMA default, speculating that it could be part of a larger strategy to expose the fractional reserve system in London. "Could it be that that is what the idea was to... blow up the LBMA and the member banks?" he pondered.

Becoming Your Own Central Bank: A Call for Financial Sovereignty

In light of these concerns, Schectman advocated for individuals to take control of their finances and "become their central bank." He suggested several strategies, including diversifying assets into physical precious metals, utilizing services like Glint to hold and spend gold, and storing metals in secure depositories like Brinks.

"How do you become your own... annuity? How do you become your own bank?" Schectman asked, answering, "You do it by accumulating assets like gold and silver, which can then be monetized if you need to."

He emphasized the importance of keeping assets outside of the traditional banking system, which he described as "wickedly overleveraged and undercapitalized." "Keeping it in an account in Zurich rather than in a bank account here in the States is not a bad idea," he advised.

Schectman also addressed the issue of liquidity, suggesting that keeping a portion of one's assets in a segregated depository allows for quick access to funds. "In essence, they are their own bank," he explained, referring to clients who utilize Brinks depositories.

Schectman acknowledged that his views often diverge from mainstream financial advice, but he urged viewers to trust their instincts. "Trust your gut," he advised, "And if your gut tells you to get the hell out of the system, then do it."

He criticized mainstream financial advisors who prioritize "money under management" over the best interests of their clients, praising those who recommend precious metals as a form of diversification. "That is a real advisor," he stated, "And a real advisor who cares about his client base."

Schectman's unconventional approach to finance has served him well, and he believes it can benefit others as well. "Everything I've done since I was a young man I've done alone," he shared, "Because the advisor would say, 'A, you're nuts, and B, I don't want to work with you.'"

He concluded by reiterating his belief that "it is normal to be your own bank and to be your own retirement account and to rely on no one but yourself."

Schectman's interview serves as a stark reminder of the potential vulnerabilities within the global financial system. His warnings about a possible exchange default and his advocacy for self-banking highlight the importance of taking proactive steps to protect one's financial security. As he aptly put it, "Don't be surprised to be surprised."

Watch the full interview:

Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
Market
Gold
Precious Metals
Interview
Stock Portfolio Diversification