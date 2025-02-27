Failing EU Should Copy US Model, Gold Threatening Dollar | Dominic Frisby

In a recent interview with Soar Financially, Dominic Frisby delivered a scathing critique of European economic policies while championing the US model. He also dissected the burgeoning gold market, suggesting it poses a significant challenge to the US dollar's reserve currency status.

Frisby, known for his contrarian views and deep understanding of precious metals, didn't hold back in his assessment of the current global economic landscape. Kai Hoffman, the host of Soar Financially, engaged Frisby in a wide-ranging discussion covering everything from the S&P 500 to junior mining stocks.

Europe's "Stagnation" vs. US "Golden Age"

Frisby painted a stark contrast between the economic trajectories of Europe and the United States. He argued that Europe's "high tax, deep state model" is stifling innovation and growth, while the US is poised for a "new Golden Age" under a more business-friendly administration.

"It's a Tale of Two Cities," Frisby stated, "You've got one side of the Atlantic, America, Argentina, stripping back the state, getting more efficient, spending money properly. And then you've got Western Europe, which just seems to be doubling down... it's terrible what's happening here."

He specifically criticized the EU's approach to AI development, arguing that government intervention is hindering progress. "I don't think anything is coming out of Europe in that regard," he asserted. "It can't come from government. It has to come from the private sector."

Frisby advised young people to leave Europe and seek opportunities in countries with lower taxes and less regulation. "I just say to my kids, get out of this country. Go to America, go to Dubai, go to somewhere where taxes are low," he said.

Gold's Growing Influence and the Dollar's Vulnerability

The interview delved into the gold market, with Frisby highlighting the significant role of central bank buying. He argued that the ongoing gold bull market is not driven by retail investors but by central banks seeking to diversify their dollar holdings.

"The broader picture is that gold has been in a big, big bull market... it's not been a retail bull market... it's been central banks that have been buying," he explained.

Frisby also discussed the potential for gold to reach $3,000, suggesting that this could pose a threat to the US dollar's reserve currency status. "Is $3,000 gold a threat to the US dollar in terms of reserve currency status?" Hoffman asked. "The answer to that is yes and no," Frisby replied, elaborating on the complexities of reserve currency status and the role of gold in central bank holdings.

He addressed the ongoing debate about the Fort Knox audit, suggesting that recent gold inflows might be related to this event. "The theory is that the gold has been flown over in anticipation of that, and it's America that's been buying in the last couple of months knowing that this audit is going to happen," he said.

Frisby offered insights into the junior mining sector, discussing specific companies and the challenges of investing in this volatile space. He highlighted the importance of due diligence and understanding the regulatory environment.

He mentioned Monera Alamos, a company facing permitting issues in Mexico, but also acquiring assets in Arizona. "I like those kind of companies where the risk is the wait is derisked," he said. He further discussed Once Manita, a company with a "bulk grade low tonnage deposit" that he believed was undervalued.

"It's just really, really hard to find when the sentiment is against you," Frisby admitted. "You can stock pick to your heart's content, and it's really hard to get it right. But when this thing turns, and maybe it's turning a little bit now, and the Juniors start flying, then these things will go up five or 10 times."

Frisby's "Dolce Far Niente" Portfolio

In a hypothetical million-dollar allocation, Frisby outlined his "Dolce Far Niente" portfolio, a long-term, passive strategy. He recommended 15-20% in physical gold, 5% in Bitcoin, 5% in uranium (via yellow cake or Sprott ETF), oil and gas investments, a large global equities allocation (S&P 500 or MSCI World ETF), and a smaller bond holding. He favored direct uranium ownership over miners due to permitting issues, stating, "I don't believe in uranium miners, because most of the other ones will never be producing."

Frisby concluded the interview by announcing his upcoming book, "The Secret History of Gold," published by Penguin and set for release in late August.

"It's published by Penguin, and it comes out late August," he said. "I hope so," he replied when asked if it would be a big hit.

Frisby's insights, while often controversial, provide a valuable perspective on the complex interplay of economic forces shaping the world today. His call for Europe to embrace a more pro-growth agenda and his analysis of the gold market's potential impact on the dollar underscore the importance of staying informed and adaptable in an ever-changing financial landscape.

