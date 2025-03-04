Is gold over-owned?🪙 - Insights from Dr.Marc Faber

In a recent interview with triANGLE INVESTOR, Dr. Marc Faber, a seasoned market analyst and publisher of the Gloom Boom & Doom Report, addressed a critical question for investors: "Is gold over-owned?" His resounding answer, backed by decades of market observation, was a firm "no," arguing that gold remains significantly undervalued relative to the world's burgeoning monetary assets.

The interview delved into the intricacies of current market dynamics, with Faber offering a stark assessment of the global economic landscape. "In any event, the gist of this discussion is, is gold in short supply or is gold over-owned?" Faber stated, emphasizing the core question driving his analysis. "And to that question, I want to answer with very great conviction: compared to the monetary assets in the world, gold is a very small percentage."

His assertion is rooted in the observation that "the percentage of monetary reserves that is held in gold has diminished over the last 50 years meaningfully." In essence, Faber argues that while paper money has proliferated, gold reserves have not kept pace, creating a fundamental imbalance that could propel gold prices upward.

"Less Gold, More Money": A Fundamental Imbalance

Faber's analysis extends beyond gold, touching on the broader economic climate. He warns of a potential "colossal" asset deflation, urging investors to prioritize capital preservation. "The question investors should consider is no longer about what assets will go up the most, but about what assets are likely to decline the least," he cautioned. This shift in focus, he argues, is crucial in a market ripe with uncertainty.

His contrarian approach extends to investment strategies, advocating for "neglected sectors" like European equities, emerging markets, and even treasury bonds, where "negative sentiment has never been this high for the last 30 years." He believes that "when expectations about something are very high... when a small disappointment hits, the reaction is huge on the downside." Conversely, markets with low expectations offer greater resilience.

Gold's Enduring Appeal Amidst Geopolitical Turmoil

The interview also addressed the role of geopolitical factors in shaping market trends. Faber expressed concerns about the "alarming pace" of global tensions, citing the volatile nature of political leadership. "This Netanyahu, as much as some people may like him, is basically a very dangerous character," he noted, highlighting the potential for conflicts to escalate.

Amidst this backdrop, gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset remains strong. Faber acknowledged the potential for "a shortage of physical gold everywhere," reinforcing his belief in its intrinsic value. "Gold and other physical assets like silver and platinum and say real estate, you cannot multiply or increase the supply at the same rate then you can increase the supply of paper money," he explained.

Faber’s insights culminate in a warning about the unsustainability of the current financial system. "I believe the current financial system is not sustainable in the long run," he stated. While acknowledging the possibility of continued inflation, he emphasized that "one day the hour of truth comes."

His advice for investors is clear: diversify and prioritize assets that offer protection against economic downturns. "I always hold cash and bonds say around 30% in my account," he revealed, adding that "you have to diversify." He also noted that while he prefers gold, "silver, platinum, wheat, corn, soybeans" are also viable options.

In a world increasingly defined by uncertainty, Dr. Marc Faber's analysis offers a compelling perspective on the enduring value of gold and the importance of prudent investment strategies. As he succinctly put it, "There's less gold and more money," a fundamental truth that could reshape the future of global markets.

Watch the full interview: