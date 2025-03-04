Central Banks 'Buying Gold in a Frenzy' as Monetary Reset Looms Large | Chris Gerteisen

In an exclusive interview with Commodity Culture, Chris Gerteisen, CEO of Nova Minerals, echoed growing concerns about a potential global monetary reset, citing aggressive gold accumulation by central banks. Gerteisen, whose company is developing a significant gold and antimony project in Alaska, stated, "Central banks buying in a frenzy right now because they know that it's... the basis of the economic system." The interview also highlighted critical mineral shortages, particularly antimony, and their implications for national security.

Gerteisen's comments come amid increasing global economic uncertainty, with rising geopolitical tensions and concerns about the stability of fiat currencies. He argued that the world is "moving towards more hard assets, tangible assets," signaling a shift away from decades of financialization. "We've had decades and decades of financialization, globalization, all of this where it's been about, you know, we're going to print US dollars as a reserve currency," Gerteisen stated.

Gold as the "Basis of the Economic System"

Gerteisen, a self-described "gold bug," emphasized the central role of gold in the global financial system. "There might not be an official gold standard, but it really is the basis of the economic system," he asserted. He pointed to reports of significant gold movements from London to New York, suggesting a strategic repositioning of assets.

He further noted the underinvestment in gold by U.S. retail investors. "If you look at portfolios of the investment portfolios on average across the United States, it's like less than half of percent of investment going into gold," he said, predicting a surge in demand as more investors recognize its value.

"Just look at it," Gerteisen continued, "you have the president of the United States talking about auditing Fort Knox and gold at the highest echelons of the government every day now." This, he suggested, is a "bully pulpit" that will attract retail investors.

Beyond gold, Gerteisen highlighted the critical shortage of antimony, a mineral essential for various high-tech and military applications. "It's one of the most critical strategic minerals elements known to man," he stated.

He pointed to China's export restrictions as a major factor contributing to the supply crunch. "China cut us off in September 15th last year totally cut off exports," he noted, citing both resource depletion and strategic considerations.

The mineral's crucial role in munitions has raised national security concerns. "All small to medium caliber Munitions use antimony in the primers," Gerteisen explained, emphasizing the need for a secure domestic supply.

Nova Minerals: A Dual-Commodity Solution

Gerteisen detailed Nova Minerals' Estelle project in Alaska, highlighting its potential to address both the gold and antimony shortages. "We're a dual commodity company now, gold and antimony," he stated.

The project boasts nearly 10 million ounces of gold and significant antimony resources. "We've taken this project from Green Fields to almost 10 million ounces in less than 5 years," Gerteisen noted, emphasizing the project's rapid development.

He also addressed the lack of refining capacity for antimony outside of China, stating, "There's no refineries outside of China." Nova Minerals aims to establish a U.S.-based refining hub, addressing a critical vulnerability in the supply chain.

Gerteisen touted Alaska's favorable regulatory environment and skilled workforce as key advantages for Nova Minerals. "Alaska is, you know, always in the top five on some of these ranking schemes," he said.

He also emphasized the state's infrastructure and the absence of native title issues, making it a stable and attractive jurisdiction for mining investment.

Gerteisen's analysis aligns with growing concerns about a potential monetary reset, driven by central bank gold accumulation and the increasing importance of strategic minerals. His insights provide a valuable perspective on the evolving global economic landscape.

As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and concerns about currency stability persist, the demand for safe-haven assets like gold and critical minerals like antimony is expected to increase. Nova Minerals, with its strategic project in Alaska, is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends.

Watch the full interview: