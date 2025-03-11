Gold: Dollar Collapse Is A Process, It Is THAT Obvious | Taylor Kenney

In a recent interview by Soar Financially, economic journalist Taylor Kenney of ITM Trading offered a stark assessment of the U.S. dollar's future, emphasizing the ongoing shift towards gold as a central component of a potential new monetary system. Kenney's insights, delivered with a blend of historical context and current market analysis, have resonated with viewers concerned about the global economic landscape.

Kenney, who describes her journey into precious metals as driven by a passion for "sound money" and financial preparedness, argues that the "dollar collapse" is not a sudden event, but a gradual process marked by significant turning points. "It's a process that is happening right now," she asserted, dismissing alarmist predictions of an immediate collapse. Instead, she pointed to the erosion of the dollar's global reserve currency status, the rise of BRICS nations, and the unprecedented accumulation of gold by central banks as clear indicators of this ongoing shift.

Silver's Role and the Gold-Silver Ratio

The conversation also delved into the role of silver, often overshadowed by gold's prominence. Kenney addressed the persistent debate surrounding the gold-silver ratio, cautioning against rigid interpretations. "The ratio doesn't prove anything, it doesn't force silver to move in a certain way," she stated. While acknowledging the historical significance of the ratio, she emphasized that both metals tend to move together, albeit with silver exhibiting greater volatility due to its dual industrial and monetary uses. "I think gold and silver move together until they don't," Kenney explained. She also expressed her belief that while the gap between gold and silver prices will close, a one-to-one ratio is unlikely, citing historical precedents.

Supply, Demand, and Investor Sentiment

Addressing the dynamics of supply and demand, Kenney highlighted ITM Trading's focus on long-term value rather than short-term trading. "We don't focus so much on the daily because we don't view gold and silver as a trade," she emphasized. She reiterated that the fundamental reason for holding precious metals is to prepare for potential economic disruptions, such as a currency collapse or reset. "If that's the case, there's really no reason to be turning around and selling it, because what you're preparing for hasn't happened yet," she explained.

However, she acknowledged the temptation to sell when prices surge, particularly in the current economic climate. "It's a tough time for a lot of people, so the temptation is obviously there," she admitted. Despite this, she maintained that it's "never too late to buy" gold and silver, emphasizing their enduring value as true money. "If you truly believe...that gold is true money and that the US dollar is failing...gold will be worth more," she stated.

Potential Bear Cases and the "Train Left the Station"

When pressed about potential bear cases for gold and silver, Kenney remained steadfast in her bullish outlook. "Personally, I'd have to go with no," she declared. She acknowledged the existence of unforeseen factors but argued that the momentum behind gold's resurgence is too strong. "I think the train left the station," she asserted, citing the historical role of gold in currency resets and collapses. "I think that we are absolutely in the dawn of a commodity super cycle," she added.

Kenney's assessment of the global economic landscape is decidedly bearish, highlighting the unsustainable nature of the current monetary system. She believes, “When you look at history and you look at what's going on right now and you look at what’s coming in the future,” gold will be central. When questioned about the economy, Taylor states, “It is that obvious.”

Kenney's interview provides a compelling perspective on the evolving role of gold and silver in a world grappling with economic uncertainty. Her emphasis on the "dollar collapse" as a process, rather than an event, offers a nuanced understanding of the challenges facing the global monetary system. As the interview suggests, her perspective is one of strong conviction that the trend is clear, and the shift is happening.

