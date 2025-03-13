Gold Sends Economy Towards Recession, Trillions Erased | Peter Boockvar

Peter Boockvar, CIO of Bleakley Financial Group, warned of rising recession risks in a recent interview. He dissected the complex economic landscape, focusing on gold's role, escalating tariffs, and government spending cuts.
Boockvar clarified the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow projection, which initially showed a significant contraction due to gold imports. "When the government calculates GDP they do not include the gold trade," he stated, explaining the discrepancy. While official GDP figures won't reflect this, he acknowledged the economy's fragility, relying on "three legs": upper-income spending, AI investment, and government expenditure.
Tariffs were a major concern. "The markets have voted they don't like tariffs and every time we get an escalation the market sells off," Boockvar said. He criticized the notion that trade deficits are inherently bad, noting they often bring capital surpluses. "One of the problems here is Trump is working off a false premise that deficits are bad," he commented.
Gold, he clarified, is a symptom, not a cause. "There's a definite correlation between the reduction in foreign buying of US treasuries and the rise in Gold," he explained, pointing to central banks diversifying away from the dollar. He also noted the "Magnificent Seven" tech stock sell-off, erasing trillions.
Government spending cuts, while necessary, will bring short-term pain. "For every dollar that the government spends it ends up in some private sector hands," Boockvar stated, predicting potential job losses. "It's good in the short term to cut a lot of the waste… but there's short-term consequences growth-wise."
For investors, he recommended diversification: value stocks, international exposure, precious metals, and short-term treasuries. "I think it's really trying to focus on the things that have not worked for years because those things are beginning to work," he advised. Boockvar's analysis paints a picture of an economy facing significant challenges, with tariffs, spending cuts, and gold's role as key factors.
Watch the full interview:
