Gold Is Telling You: The Global Reset Is Imminent | Willem Middelkoop

In a compelling interview recently aired on the Soar Financially, renowned financial expert Willem Middelkoop, founder and CEO of the Commodity Discovery Fund, delivered a stark warning about the future of the global financial system as gold prices dramatically breached the $3,000 mark. Speaking with Soar Financially's host Kai Hoffman, Middelkoop, a long-time observer of precious metals markets and author of "The Big Reset," argued that the historic gold surge is a clear signal of an impending "global reset."

The interview, recorded on Friday, March 14th, as spot gold prices made history, saw Middelkoop articulate his long-held thesis that the current global monetary order is in its "last inning." He emphasized that the extraordinary demand for physical gold, particularly from central banks, is a key indicator of widespread uncertainty and a looming shift in the international financial landscape. "Gold's going up because demand for physical is huge out there, and especially is demand by central banks, and that's telling you something," Middelkoop stated emphatically.

Middelkoop highlighted the significant role of central bank accumulation in driving the gold price surge. He pointed to the fact that "almost 30 different countries, their central banks, adding to their gold reserves in the last few years... over 1,000 tons of physical gold in the last three years every year," as irrefutable evidence of a growing lack of confidence in the existing dollar-based system. This unprecedented buying activity, according to Middelkoop, underscores a strategic move away from a unipolar world towards a multi-polar one.

Beyond central bank demand, Middelkoop stressed the impact of escalating geopolitical tensions on investor sentiment. "I think institutional investors and many larger investors only will touch gold when there's a smell of war in the air," he noted, citing ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as persistent issues with Iran, as key factors pushing investors towards the safe haven of gold. He also included the uncertainty surrounding the new Trump administration as contributing to this environment of instability.

Drawing upon the core arguments of his book, "The Big Reset," written a decade ago, Middelkoop asserted that the predicted upheaval of the global financial system is no longer a distant possibility but an unfolding reality. "Everything we were quite sure of in the last 50, 60, 70 years is now getting questioned, and this is part of a larger... 80-year cycle," he explained. He interpreted signals from the Trump administration regarding the potential restructuring of the massive US debt as further confirmation that "the reset is happening as we speak."

The veteran analyst elaborated on the trend of de-dollarization, where nations are increasingly seeking alternatives to the US dollar for international trade and reserve currencies. He highlighted the growing influence of the BRICS alliance, led by China, as a significant force driving this shift. "China has been leading this BRICS Alliance for quite some time, and they do understand when they can start trading in their own currency and by moving away the international trade from the dollar, that's highly beneficial for China," Middelkoop explained. He characterized the current global economic landscape as a form of "hybrid war," primarily financial and economic, where gold traditionally plays a vital role.

Middelkoop's analysis paints a picture of a global financial system facing a confluence of crises: eroding trust in fiat currencies, escalating geopolitical risks, and a fundamental shift in the balance of global power. His emphasis on the unprecedented physical demand for gold, particularly from central banks, suggests a deep-seated concern among major players about the stability of the current monetary order. The "imminent global reset" he speaks of is not necessarily a single catastrophic event but rather a gradual yet profound transformation of the international financial architecture.

As gold prices continue to garner attention, Willem Middelkoop's insights from the Soar Financially interview serve as a stark reminder of the underlying vulnerabilities and shifts within the global economy. His assertion underscores the significance of this precious metal as a barometer of financial stability and a potential hedge against the uncertainties ahead. Investors and policymakers alike will be closely watching the trajectory of gold and the unfolding global dynamics that Middelkoop so clearly articulates.

Watch the full interview: