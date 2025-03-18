Silver's Poised For One Of The Biggest Market Moves In History | Jordan Roy-Byrne

In a recent interview by Liberty and Finance, Jordan Roy-Byrne, a highly respected Chartered Market Technician (CMT) and author with a Master's in Financial Technical Analysis, delivered a compelling forecast for gold and silver. Drawing on his extensive expertise and the insights from his 2025 book, "Gold and Silver: The Greatest Gold Bull Market Has Begun," Roy-Byrne outlined why he believes precious metals are entering a period of unprecedented growth, potentially dwarfing past rallies.

Speaking with Kaiser Johnson, Roy-Byrne pinpointed recent critical technical breakouts in gold as a major confirmation of his bullish thesis. He explained that gold has decisively broken above key resistance levels, not only from a long-term chart pattern but also when compared to the performance of the stock market (S&P 500) and a benchmark 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds.

According to Roy-Byrne, gold's recent price action confirms a significant shift. "We are seeing gold is now breaking out against my 6040 portfolio indicator. Gold is also breaking out against the stock market, the S&P 500... we have a confirmed daily breakout now as of today, we have a confirmed weekly breakout."

Roy-Byrne argues that gold and silver tend to thrive when the stock market's long-term bull cycle concludes. While the peak in equities is yet to be definitively established, he believes the current breakouts in gold mark the beginning of a secular bull market that could last for a decade or more.

Roy-Byrne is particularly bullish on silver, highlighting its massive multi-decade base formation on long-term charts. He believes that once silver surpasses the $35-$37 range, it will face limited resistance until $50. Excluding the commodity price surge of the early 1970s, he stated that "silver breaking above 50 will be the biggest breakout of all time."

The expert noted the significance of gold outperforming the 60/40 portfolio, explaining that "in layman's terms what that tells us is money or capital is now moving out of conventional assets, you know stocks and bonds, at a more rapid pace in favor of gold."

Roy-Byrne draws parallels to the period when both stocks and bonds entered secular bear markets simultaneously, creating a highly favorable environment for precious metals and commodities. He suggests the current confluence could lead to a similarly explosive period for these assets.

Jordan Roy-Byrne's analysis carries significant weight due to his extensive background and credentials in technical analysis. As a CMT with an advanced degree in the field, he possesses a deep understanding of market cycles, price action, and historical trends. His focus on these technical indicators allows him to identify potential shifts in market sentiment and capital flows that fundamental analysis alone might miss.

His enthusiasm during the interview was evident, underscoring the conviction in his forecast. "It's so nice to be doing an interview right when it's actually happening," he remarked, highlighting the timely nature of the gold and silver breakouts he is observing.

Roy-Byrne elaborated on the exceptional setup he sees in the silver market. Comparing its current long-term base to those preceding significant rallies in copper and oil, he anticipates a dramatic surge once the key resistance at $50 is breached. "When it moves above 50, I mean this thing is going to fly to 100. I mean, it could happen in like a year or 15 months," he predicted, emphasizing the explosive potential he foresees.

However, he cautioned that the journey will likely be volatile, with potential pullbacks along the way. He advised investors to watch the $35 and $37 levels closely on monthly and quarterly closing charts as key indicators of silver's upward momentum.

While technical analysis forms the core of his argument, Roy-Byrne also touched upon the broader macroeconomic landscape. He acknowledged the increasing demand for gold from central banks and sovereign wealth funds amid concerns about de-dollarization and geopolitical uncertainty. While stating it wasn't his primary expertise, he highlighted a chart showing the historically low percentage of gold in foreign reserves, suggesting a significant runway for continued accumulation.

Jordan Roy-Byrne's interview on Liberty and Finance provides a compelling and well-articulated case for a significant bull market in gold and silver. His technical expertise, combined with his understanding of historical market cycles, suggests that precious metals are on the verge of a potentially transformative period. The confirmed breakouts in gold and the anticipated surge in silver point towards an exciting, albeit potentially volatile, future for these assets. Investors seeking to understand the potential trajectory of the precious metals market would be well-served to consider Roy-Byrne's insightful analysis.

Watch the full interview: