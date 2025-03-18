Gold Hits $3,000: 'Things Are Breaking', What's Next For Markets? | Ryan King

In a recent in-depth interview with David Lin, the implications of gold's surge past $3,000 and the broader economic landscape were examined by Ryan King, Senior VP of Corporate Development and IR at Caliber Mining. The discussion spanned from mounting recession fears and a potential gold "super cycle" to the strategic merger of Caliber Mining and Equinox Gold and the valuation of gold mining companies.

King, a seasoned expert in the precious metals sector, comprehensively analyzed the forces driving the market and the strategic decisions shaping the mining industry. Given the heightened volatility and uncertainty in the global economy, his insights are particularly timely.

The interview began with a stark assessment of the growing economic anxieties. King concurred with reports of weakening consumer demand and rising inflation, emphasizing that these pressures have been building for some time. "Things are breaking, things are at the breaking point," King stated, echoing concerns about unsustainable global debt levels. He explained that persistent inflation is fundamentally linked to the "depreciation of the value of Fiat currencies," making gold an essential hedge against the erosion of purchasing power. Notably, the interview captured the moment gold briefly exceeded $3,000 per ounce, a significant psychological barrier. King suggested this could be the "starting point of $4,000," while also highlighting the weakening of fiat currencies.

A primary driver of gold's rally, according to King, is the "significant Central Bank buying" observed across numerous countries, as nations seek to increase their reserves amidst geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Furthermore, King shared anecdotal evidence of a broadening investor base turning to precious metals, including younger individuals new to the sector. "I think there's fear," he asserted, "what is what is my currency worth and uh and why is it continuously going down in value?" Drawing on the analysis of Ray Dalio, King warned of a potential "massive significant change" in the next one to four years due to the inability to service soaring global debt. He highlighted the staggering cost of US debt interest payments.

Drawing historical parallels to the early 2000s, King suggested the current environment could be the beginning of a major "super cycle" for gold. He recalled the dramatic price appreciation of gold following the 2008 financial crisis, driven by similar factors. "I truly believe we're kind of in that situation where we're kind of the early 2000s with an opportunity to see a major runup on hard assets," King predicted. He noted the current under-allocation to gold in managed portfolios compared to historical norms, suggesting substantial potential for increased investment.

Addressing the implications of gold trading above $3,000, King stressed the importance of fiscal prudence in the mining industry. While acknowledging the potential for "irresponsible decisions," he highlighted Caliber Mining's conservative approach. "You can't make decisions on running a business at $3,000 an ounce," King cautioned. He pointed out that well-managed mining companies have strengthened their balance sheets and are generating significant free cash flow, presenting attractive opportunities for investors.

A central focus of the interview was the merger between Caliber Mining and Equinox Gold. King described this as a strategic move to create a leading North American gold producer with a strong focus on Canadian assets. The merger combines Equinox Gold's Greenstone mine in Ontario with Caliber's Valentine Gold Mine, also in Canada. The combined entity is projected to become the second-largest gold producer in Canada, with an initial production profile of approximately 600,000 ounces per year, scaling to 1.2 million ounces annually. "It's a very compelling opportunity because you're bringing complementary assets together and you're bringing complement teams together to unlock additional future value for all shareholders," King stated, arguing that the merger offers significant value to shareholders, enhancing exposure to growth assets and attracting a wider investor base. The combined company will also benefit from the strengths of both management teams.

King addressed the valuation of Caliber Mining relative to its peers, noting that the merger creates a new entity with a compelling valuation proposition. He drew comparisons to Alamos Gold, a successful Canadian-focused gold producer with a significantly higher market capitalization. He also detailed the financial aspects of the merger, noting that Equinox shareholders will own 65% and Caliber shareholders 35% of the pro forma company. "For every share you own of Caliber, you will get 0.6192 of the share of new Equinox Gold," King explained. He projected a substantial EBITDA for the combined company, potentially reaching $1.9 billion at a $2,900 gold price. King concluded by outlining the next steps in the merger process, including shareholder votes, regulatory approvals, and the integration of the two companies. He emphasized the importance of delivering on expectations to build trust and confidence in the marketplace.

Watch the full interview: