Gundlach: Gold to $4,000 as Mag-7 Now Vulnerable

The Gold Bull Market Continues
On a recent investor call—held in Europe before gold futures crossed the $3,000 mark Thursday—Gundlach reaffirmed his long-standing bullish stance.
“Gold continues its bull market that we’ve been talking about for a couple of years, ever since it was down to $1,800,” he said.
He expects gold to reach $4,000, though he is uncertain about the timeline. “I feel like that’s the measured move anticipated by the long consolidation at around $1,800,” he added.
On Central Bank Demand and Gold’s Role
Gundlach highlighted aggressive central bank purchases of gold, noting the trend is unlikely to reverse.
“Purchases have increased at a very sharp, steep trajectory. And I don’t expect this to stop.”
He sees gold’s appeal as a store of value outside the traditional financial system, which he describes as being in a “state of flux.”
Source: GoldFix
On European Equities and the Dollar’s Decline
Gundlach is not surprised by the recent outperformance of European stocks as the U.S. dollar trends lower.
DoubleLine began investing in Europe around 2021. “It was painful for a couple of years from 2023 to 2025, but now it’s got a lot of momentum,” he said.
He views the shift as part of a broader market rotation away from U.S. dominance.
Regarding Tech Vulnerability and Fiscal Policy
Gundlach addressed the changing perception of major U.S. tech stocks, particularly the “Magnificent Seven.”
“They were viewed as invulnerable, but now it’s clear they are not. Every sector is always vulnerable, and we’re starting to obviously see that.”
He also supports Elon Musk-led government spending cuts.
“I’m quite in favor of that happening because it’s the only way we can try to get our fiscal house in order.”
Source: GoldFix
Recession Risk and Fed Policy
Gundlach assigns a 60% probability of a U.S. recession this year—well above Wall Street consensus.
He described the bond market’s reaction to Federal Reserve policy as volatile.
“It’s been a roller-coaster ride—pricing in anywhere from one to eight cuts, then back to one, and now moving toward more cuts again. This continues to gyrate.”
Bottom Line: Gundlach remains firm in his gold outlook, sees market rotations accelerating, and expects economic uncertainty to persist.
About:
Vincent Lanci is a commodity trader, Professor of MBA Finance (adj.) , and publisher of the GoldFix newsletter. Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..