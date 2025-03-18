Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Gundlach: Gold to $4,000 as Mag-7 Now Vulnerable

Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO and CIO of DoubleLine, reiterated his bullish outlook on gold, predicting it will reach $4,000.

By VINCE LANCI
Gundlach: Gold to $4,000 as Mag-7 Now Vulnerable (photo credit: PR)
Gundlach: Gold to $4,000 as Mag-7 Now Vulnerable
(photo credit: PR)

The Gold Bull Market Continues

On a recent investor call—held in Europe before gold futures crossed the $3,000 mark Thursday—Gundlach reaffirmed his long-standing bullish stance.

  • “Gold continues its bull market that we’ve been talking about for a couple of years, ever since it was down to $1,800,” he said.

  • He expects gold to reach $4,000, though he is uncertain about the timeline. “I feel like that’s the measured move anticipated by the long consolidation at around $1,800,” he added.

On Central Bank Demand and Gold’s Role

Gundlach highlighted aggressive central bank purchases of gold, noting the trend is unlikely to reverse.

  • “Purchases have increased at a very sharp, steep trajectory. And I don’t expect this to stop.”

  • He sees gold’s appeal as a store of value outside the traditional financial system, which he describes as being in a “state of flux.”

Source: GoldFix

On European Equities and the Dollar’s Decline

Gundlach is not surprised by the recent outperformance of European stocks as the U.S. dollar trends lower.

  • DoubleLine began investing in Europe around 2021. “It was painful for a couple of years from 2023 to 2025, but now it’s got a lot of momentum,” he said.

  • He views the shift as part of a broader market rotation away from U.S. dominance.

Regarding Tech Vulnerability and Fiscal Policy

Gundlach addressed the changing perception of major U.S. tech stocks, particularly the “Magnificent Seven.”

  • “They were viewed as invulnerable, but now it’s clear they are not. Every sector is always vulnerable, and we’re starting to obviously see that.”

He also supports Elon Musk-led government spending cuts.

  • “I’m quite in favor of that happening because it’s the only way we can try to get our fiscal house in order.”

Source: GoldFix

Recession Risk and Fed Policy

Gundlach assigns a 60% probability of a U.S. recession this year—well above Wall Street consensus.

  • He described the bond market’s reaction to Federal Reserve policy as volatile.

  • “It’s been a roller-coaster ride—pricing in anywhere from one to eight cuts, then back to one, and now moving toward more cuts again. This continues to gyrate.”

Bottom Line: Gundlach remains firm in his gold outlook, sees market rotations accelerating, and expects economic uncertainty to persist.

About:

Vincent Lanci is a commodity trader, Professor of MBA Finance (adj.) , and publisher of the GoldFix newsletter.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
Gold Price
Gold News
Gold Investment