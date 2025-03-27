The Real Reason Gold Will 4X While Your Savings Get Decimated | Rick Rule

In a recent interview with The Deep Dive, legendary natural resource investor Rick Rule delivered a stark warning about the future of the US dollar and laid out his bullish case for gold. Rule, known for his decades of experience and deep understanding of market cycles, shared his insights on the confluence of political and economic factors he believes will drive a significant increase in the price of gold while eroding the purchasing power of traditional savings.

The wide-ranging interview touched on Canadian politics and specific resource companies, but the central theme, as highlighted by the video's title, revolved around the precarious state of the US dollar and the potential for a dramatic surge in gold prices. Rule painted a picture of governments in both the US and Canada grappling with massive debt and unfunded liabilities, suggesting that the most likely path forward involves a gradual devaluation of currency.

Rule didn't mince words when discussing the financial challenges facing the United States. He pointed to the staggering $100 trillion in the net present value of unfunded promises, encompassing Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and other long-term obligations.

"That hundred trillion represents the net present value of unfunded promises... these are specific promises that have been made to specific beneficiaries all of whom vote," Rule explained. He argued that these promises, coupled with substantial on-balance sheet debt, create an unsustainable situation.

Rule predicted that instead of an outright default, governments are more likely to resort to a "dishonest default" – the erosion of the dollar's purchasing power through inflation. He drew parallels to the 1970s, a period marked by significant inflation and a dramatic decline in the dollar's value.

"In the decade of the 1970s... the purchasing power of the US dollar... declined by 75%," Rule stated. He anticipates a similar scenario unfolding, where nominal values of obligations might be honored, but their real value will be significantly diminished.

Gold's Potential 4X Surge: A Simple Arithmetic Case

Against this backdrop of potential dollar decimation, Rule presented a compelling case for a substantial increase in the price of gold. His argument was rooted in a straightforward calculation based on the potential decline in the dollar's purchasing power.

"If gold maintains its nominal value against a US dollar whose purchasing power declines by 75% over 10 years, that suggests merely arithmetically that the gold price 10 years from now is four times the price it is today," Rule asserted. While acknowledging that this is a simplified calculation, it underscores his conviction that gold stands to benefit significantly from inflationary pressures.

Rick Rule's interview on The Deep Dive serves as a potent reminder of the interconnectedness of political decisions, economic realities, and investment outcomes. His warning about the potential decimation of savings through inflation and his bullish outlook on gold underscore the importance of understanding macroeconomic trends and considering alternative asset classes. While the future is uncertain, Rule's analysis, grounded in decades of experience, provides a compelling framework for investors to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. His emphasis on fundamental analysis and understanding the long-term implications of government policies offers a valuable perspective in an increasingly complex financial world.

