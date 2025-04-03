No Limit To Dollar's Decline Against Gold | Keith Weiner

In a recent interview by Liberty and Finance, Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals, delivered a stark warning about the future of the US dollar. Weiner, known for his unconventional perspective on economics and monetary theory, predicts a continued decline of the dollar against gold, stating, "I don't see any limit to how far down the dollar can go against gold."
Weiner's comments, shared in an interview released on April 2nd, 2025, challenge conventional views on the gold market and the broader economic landscape. He urges investors to recognize that rising gold prices are not necessarily a cause for celebration but rather a symptom of the erosion of fiat currencies.
Weiner provided a historical context to illustrate the dollar's decline. He pointed out the dramatic devaluation of the dollar against gold since the establishment of the Federal Reserve. "When they created the Fed in 1913, the unit of a dollar was 1,500 milligrams [of gold]. Now it's under 10," Weiner stated. This comparison underscores the significant loss of the dollar's purchasing power relative to gold over the past century. Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison.. Weiner cautioned against viewing rising gold prices solely as a positive development for investors. "A rising gold price may feel good for your portfolio if you're overweight gold, but it kind of means bad things are happening in the broader society and the broader economy," he explained. He used the example of Caracas, Venezuela, to illustrate how extreme economic instability can undermine the value of wealth, even if held in assets like luxury vehicles. Weiner believes the gold market is currently in a bull market, but he anticipates potential corrections. "I now think we are in a buy the dips, not a sell the blips, market," he stated. While acknowledging the possibility of significant price corrections, he remains optimistic about the long-term outlook for gold, driven by strong underlying fundamentals. "I think this is durable," Weiner said regarding the gold market's strength. When asked about the potential for countries to adopt a gold-backed system, Weiner expressed skepticism. While some countries desire an alternative to the US dollar, he highlighted the significant structural challenges involved. He pointed to the dollar's dominance in global finance and the prevalence of capital controls in many countries as obstacles to a widespread return to a gold standard. "The gold standard is the money of a free market, and that's the last thing anybody wants," Weiner asserted. Weiner agreed with concerns about capital controls and systemic risk in the banking system. He criticized the increasing difficulty in accessing one's own money and the potential for central bank digital currencies to exacerbate these issues. He also discussed reports of banks hindering clients' efforts to purchase precious metals. "I agree with everything you said," Weiner stated, confirming the validity of these concerns. He emphasized the growing need for individuals to protect themselves from these risks by considering alternatives like gold. "If you buy gold, you're opting out of any of this nonsense," he said. Weiner sees a confluence of factors creating a "perfect storm" for gold. "It's almost like one of those rare moments when...everything's all lined up," he explained, referring to the economic and financial conditions favoring gold. He anticipates a strong bull market for gold, with potential corrections along the way. Keith Weiner's interview with Liberty and Finance provides a compelling analysis of the gold market and the global economic landscape. He warns of the continued decline of the US dollar against gold and emphasizes the importance of understanding the underlying economic forces driving gold demand. While acknowledging potential volatility, Weiner remains bullish on gold's long-term prospects as a hedge against fiat currency devaluation, systemic risk, and geopolitical instability.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Gold's Rise: A Reflection of Economic Turmoil
Challenges to a Gold-Backed System
Watch the full interview:
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Weiner cautioned against viewing rising gold prices solely as a positive development for investors. "A rising gold price may feel good for your portfolio if you're overweight gold, but it kind of means bad things are happening in the broader society and the broader economy," he explained. He used the example of Caracas, Venezuela, to illustrate how extreme economic instability can undermine the value of wealth, even if held in assets like luxury vehicles.
Weiner believes the gold market is currently in a bull market, but he anticipates potential corrections. "I now think we are in a buy the dips, not a sell the blips, market," he stated. While acknowledging the possibility of significant price corrections, he remains optimistic about the long-term outlook for gold, driven by strong underlying fundamentals. "I think this is durable," Weiner said regarding the gold market's strength.
When asked about the potential for countries to adopt a gold-backed system, Weiner expressed skepticism. While some countries desire an alternative to the US dollar, he highlighted the significant structural challenges involved. He pointed to the dollar's dominance in global finance and the prevalence of capital controls in many countries as obstacles to a widespread return to a gold standard. "The gold standard is the money of a free market, and that's the last thing anybody wants," Weiner asserted.
Weiner agreed with concerns about capital controls and systemic risk in the banking system. He criticized the increasing difficulty in accessing one's own money and the potential for central bank digital currencies to exacerbate these issues. He also discussed reports of banks hindering clients' efforts to purchase precious metals. "I agree with everything you said," Weiner stated, confirming the validity of these concerns. He emphasized the growing need for individuals to protect themselves from these risks by considering alternatives like gold. "If you buy gold, you're opting out of any of this nonsense," he said.
Weiner sees a confluence of factors creating a "perfect storm" for gold. "It's almost like one of those rare moments when...everything's all lined up," he explained, referring to the economic and financial conditions favoring gold. He anticipates a strong bull market for gold, with potential corrections along the way.
Keith Weiner's interview with Liberty and Finance provides a compelling analysis of the gold market and the global economic landscape. He warns of the continued decline of the US dollar against gold and emphasizes the importance of understanding the underlying economic forces driving gold demand. While acknowledging potential volatility, Weiner remains bullish on gold's long-term prospects as a hedge against fiat currency devaluation, systemic risk, and geopolitical instability.