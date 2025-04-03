No Limit To Dollar's Decline Against Gold | Keith Weiner

In a recent interview by Liberty and Finance, Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals, delivered a stark warning about the future of the US dollar. Weiner, known for his unconventional perspective on economics and monetary theory, predicts a continued decline of the dollar against gold, stating, "I don't see any limit to how far down the dollar can go against gold."

Weiner's comments, shared in an interview released on April 2nd, 2025, challenge conventional views on the gold market and the broader economic landscape. He urges investors to recognize that rising gold prices are not necessarily a cause for celebration but rather a symptom of the erosion of fiat currencies.