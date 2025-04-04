China Gold Demand Surges Amid Tariff Shock and Stock Market Slump

Amid heightened global economic tension, demand for physical gold in Asia has surged as fresh U.S. tariffs and a steep stock market sell-off prompt investors to flock toward safe-haven assets.

In China, the world’s top gold consumer, dealers are reporting robust buying activity. Premiums have climbed to $8–$15 per ounce over global spot prices—up from $6–$13 just a week ago—as escalating fears over President Trump’s new tariff package ripple through financial markets.

The announcement of a 10% universal tariff on most imports, coupled with targeted increases on over 60 countries, has shaken investor confidence and triggered a significant retreat from equities. Major Asian stock indices have recorded a sharp decline, with the Shanghai Composite dropping over 3.5% this week alone.