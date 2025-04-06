2025 Gold & Silver Price Explosion: Are We Witnessing the End of Central Banks? | Chris Galizio

In a recent interview with Wall Street Bullion, experienced institutional portfolio manager and executive producer of the documentary "Money Game," Chris Galizio, delivered a stark warning about the current state of the global financial system and the potential for a significant surge in the value of gold and silver. Galizio, returning for a second appearance on the channel, shared his expert insights on what he believes is an unfolding sovereign debt crisis reminiscent of the hyperinflationary period in Weimar Germany, suggesting that precious metals are the critical hedge against this instability.

A Dystopian Financial Landscape

Galizio opened the discussion by questioning the logic of conventional market valuations, stating, "You're kind of seeing that nothing makes sense." He pointed to examples like GameStop and Boeing, highlighting that traditional financial metrics seem disconnected from market performance. "If I asked a 10-year-old, 'How much would you how much would you pay for the right to lose 10 billion a year?' They'd laugh at you and say, 'Uh zero.'"

His analysis centers on the role of central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve, whose monetary policies he argues, have distorted market signals. "All that's happening is the the Fed prints money, it flows to the indexes, the indexes go up," Galizio explained. This, he contends, creates a "virtual flow" detached from underlying economic realities.

Galizio elaborated on his motivation for creating "Money Game," which he noted has recently topped Tubi's movie charts. "The task is not to see what no one else sees but to think what no one else has thought about that which everybody sees because you're seeing that nothing makes sense."

He highlighted a review by Petro Golovski, who runs the British Gold Trust, stating that the lead character in "Money Game" isn't just questioning individual company valuations but rather asking the audience, "'How long will you tolerate a system built on lies?'" Galizio firmly believes that the departure from the gold standard in 1971 has led to a system where the U.S. Treasury bond, rather than the dollar itself, acts as the reserve note, a situation he deems precarious, especially with instances of negative bond yields.

The conversation then shifted to the future of the global monetary system. When asked about the next stage in the "currency wars," Galizio invoked George Orwell, stating, "The end was contained in the beginning." He anticipates that central banks will fiercely resist relinquishing their power.