Deflationary Shock: Gold to $4,000 & Oil to $40, just like 2008 | Mike McGlone

In a recent in-depth interview with Soar Financially, Bloomberg's Senior Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone delivered a stark forecast for global markets. Drawing parallels to the 2008 financial crisis, McGlone outlined his expectation for a significant deflationary shock, predicting a surge in gold prices to $4,000 per ounce and a dramatic drop in crude oil to $40 a barrel.
McGlone, a veteran market analyst with a deep understanding of commodity cycles, joined Soar Financially host Kai Hoffen to dissect the impact of tariffs, evolving global economic dynamics, and the contrasting fortunes of various asset classes. His analysis, grounded in decades of market observation and trading pit experience, painted a picture of a world grappling with the unwinding of post-pandemic inflation and the potential for a sharp reversal in risk assets.
Echoes of the Past: Deflationary Pressures Mount
McGlone emphasized that the inflationary peak of 2022 has not been fully digested by the market and that new trade barriers could accelerate a move towards deflation. He highlighted the historically elevated valuation of the US stock market as a key vulnerability.
"We still haven't wiped out [the inflation peak] yet and it's way overdue," McGlone stated, adding that the current environment presents a "worthy catalyst for just reverting of the rapid advance of risk assets." He pointed to the significant decline in US stock market capitalization this year as tangible evidence of this deflationary force taking hold.
Turning to the energy sector, McGlone presented a bearish outlook for crude oil, suggesting a return to levels around $40 per barrel. He based this prediction on the fundamental principle that commodity prices ultimately gravitate towards their cost of production, which he noted is decreasing due to technological advancements and regulatory factors.
"For the last 20 years, every time it popped above 100, it didn't bottom till around 40. And now I think that's where it's going. It's just a question of time," McGlone asserted. He also highlighted the increasing supply of US crude oil and liquid fuels coupled with potentially decreasing global demand.
While copper prices experienced a recent surge, McGlone views this as likely unsustainable, driven by short-term factors like tariff speculation. He anticipates a correction back to the $4 per pound range, particularly if the US stock market continues its downward trend, impacting overall industrial demand.
"Part of the reason the number one reason copper is going to go down is because it went up. It's just the way copper works," McGlone explained, emphasizing the cyclical nature of the metal often seen as a barometer for global economic health.

In stark contrast to his bearish views on most risk assets, McGlone remains strongly bullish on gold. He argues that gold is currently undervalued relative to the US stock market and sees its potential to reach $4,000 per ounce. He noted that while gold is currently expensive compared to treasury bonds, this dynamic could shift as deflationary pressures intensify and investors seek safe-haven assets.

"I'm still very bullish on gold. I think eventually it gets to 4,000," McGlone declared. He pointed to increasing central bank demand for gold and a recent shift in investor sentiment towards gold ETFs as supporting factors for his positive outlook. He viewed the recent dip in gold prices as a potential "little liquidation" before a continued upward trend.

Discussing the cryptocurrency market, McGlone offered a critical perspective on Bitcoin's role as "digital gold." He argued that its price action increasingly correlates with the stock market, exhibiting higher volatility and behaving more like a leveraged bet on risk assets rather than a true haven.

"The correlation of Bitcoin... to the stock market's increase. We're finding out that digital gold is much more of a leveraged beta," McGlone stated, suggesting that in a significant market downturn, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could face substantial declines.

Drawing on his experience trading Japanese government bonds in the 1990s, McGlone drew parallels between Japan's past economic stagnation and China's current trajectory. He suggested that China's economic policies and geopolitical decisions could lead to similar deflationary pressures.

"China is becoming, you know, everybody's turning Japanese. Certainly, China is," McGlone observed, highlighting potential challenges for China's export-driven growth model.

McGlone's analysis paints a picture of significant economic uncertainty, with the potential for a deflationary shock that could reshape asset valuations. While bearish on most risk assets, his bullish stance on gold suggests a belief in its enduring role as a store of value during turbulent times. His insights, delivered on Soar Financially, offer a valuable perspective for investors navigating an increasingly complex global economic landscape.
A Safe Haven in the Storm
