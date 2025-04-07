Bank Stocks Collapsing; Panic Is Imminent | Michael Oliver

In a sobering interview recently aired by Liberty and Finance, veteran market analyst Michael Oliver delivered a stark warning about the escalating crisis within the banking sector and its potential to trigger a swift and significant response from the Federal Reserve. Oliver, whose decades of experience at Momentum Structural Analysis (MSA) lend considerable authority to his insights, painted a concerning picture of financial instability, asserting that the rapid decline in bank stocks is a far more critical issue than the broader stock market downturn.

Speaking with Elijah K. Johnson of Liberty and Finance, Oliver didn't hold back in his assessment of the current market turmoil. He stated unequivocally that the prolonged period of easy monetary policy had created an unprecedented stock market bubble that has now begun to burst. "We've been waiting for the stock market to top because the technicals have told us this is the biggest bubble in stock market history that ended early this year," Oliver explained, referencing the extended period of low interest rates and quantitative easing.

However, the central focus of Oliver's analysis was the alarming performance of bank stocks. "I strongly suspect that the phone calls between the major banks and the Fed have been increasing at a tremendous rate over the last week or so because it's not just one bank, it's all of them they're going down much harder than the stock market," he warned. This dramatic underperformance of the banking sector, according to Oliver, is a critical indicator that will force the Federal Reserve into action.

Banking Sector Decline: A Red Flag for the Fed

Oliver emphasized that the Fed's primary concern lies with the stability of the financial system, and the current distress in bank stocks represents a significant threat. He pointed to the stark contrast between the decline in broader market indices and the more severe drops seen in major banking ETFs and individual bank shares like Bank of America and Citigroup. "Look at an ETF like KBE, which is the major bank ETF, look at Bank of America, look at City Corp, I mean these banks are dropping enormously far more than the S&P," Oliver noted, highlighting the magnitude of the problem.