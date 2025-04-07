Gold Mine Restart: How You Can Invest Pre-IPO | Jeremy Gray

In a recent interview hosted by Stijn Schmitz on YouTube, Jeremy Gray, the CEO of Liva Gold, unveiled exciting developments surrounding the imminent restart of what he describes as "the fully built super modern biggest gold mill in Europe," located in Finland. Gray's insights, delivered with the authority of a seasoned leader in the precious metals sector, paint a picture of a company poised to capitalize on the current record-high gold prices, potentially offering a unique investment opportunity.
The interview, which has garnered significant attention within investment circles, delves into the strategic acquisition and revitalization of this significant asset. Gray highlighted the sheer scale and modernity of the Finnish facility, emphasizing its capacity to produce an initial 2 million ounces of gold annually, with the potential to double that figure. "It's a fully built super modern biggest gold mill in Europe, 2 million ounces, possibly growing to 4 million in Finland, ready to turn on in the next two months and take advantage of the record prices," Gray stated, underscoring the opportune timing of this development.
Gray's enthusiasm for Liva Gold's prospects is palpable throughout the interview. He boldly declared the operation could become a "giant ATM" at current gold prices. "Stein Liber Gold is a giant ATM, literally at this price it would generate at least €8 million profit a month," he elaborated, suggesting a substantial and immediate revenue stream for the company. This assertion is particularly noteworthy given the current bullish sentiment surrounding gold, which recently approached €3,000 per ounce.
A key aspect of the interview focused on the perceived undervaluation of Liva Gold. Despite the mill's immense potential and the significant investment already poured into its construction, the company's current valuation stands at a modest 40 million Canadian dollars. Gray pointed out the stark contrast with the estimated 400-500 million Canadian dollars it would cost to build such a facility from scratch today. "It's just a, um, very deeply discounted valuation at um 40 million Canadian at this current round, versus uh the cost to build it today would be at least 4 to 500 million, so really deep value uh proposal for the investors," Gray explained.
To unlock this inherent value, Liva Gold is partnering with the Metals Group, which is committing 15 million Canadian dollars to restart operations. The listing vehicle for Liva Gold will be Edgemont Gold on the CSC. Notably, Gray announced that individuals have the opportunity to participate in the current funding round at 80 cents with a half warrant at $1.20. He directed interested parties to liveold.com to connect with Edward Balm for more information.
Bullish Outlook on the Gold Market Fuels Optimism
Investment Opportunity for a Limited Time
Watch the full interview:
Gray's optimistic outlook for Liva Gold is intrinsically linked to his broader predictions for the gold market. Drawing on his extensive experience, he anticipates a continued upward trajectory for gold prices, potentially reaching $4,500 per ounce or even higher within the next 12 to 24 months. He attributes this to a fundamental supply shortage, exacerbated by years of underinvestment in new gold mine development, which he termed a "nuclear winter in supply."
"The key driver is the fact that the LBMA the ComX the bullion banks are short uh just crazy amounts of gold physical gold they don't have it... so the market is primed for a very very powerful move," Gray asserted, suggesting that the confluence of high demand and limited supply could trigger a significant price surge. He believes Liva Gold's imminent entry into production positions it uniquely to benefit from this environment. "What a time to be bringing live gold the biggest mill in Europe... back on in such an incredible market," Gray exclaimed.
Looking ahead, Gray announced a strategic leadership transition, stepping down as CEO to hand over the reins to the Metals Group. He expressed confidence in their expertise to guide the restart and ramp-up of operations. "Probably the smartest thing I've ever done is sack myself from the CEO role of Livera, and I'm handing it over to the professionals at the Metals Group," Gray remarked.
The timeline for the mill's reactivation is ambitious, with Gray indicating that "first gold pour probably in August" is the target. This rapid progression underscores the readiness of the facility and the determination of the new leadership to capitalize on the favorable market conditions.
Throughout the interview, Gray emphasized the current opportunity for investors to get involved in Liva Gold before its anticipated listing. The ongoing private round at 80 cents with a half warrant at $1.20 offers a pre-IPO entry point into a company with significant potential upside, according to Gray's analysis. He encouraged viewers to visit liveold.com to learn more and connect with the team. "We're valuing this thing at 80 cents a share with a half warrant $120 that's a pre-money value as I said of only 40 million Canadian metals Group are put in another 15 million so you're looking at a business that is not even what is it 1/7th of replacement cost once it's fully funded," Gray explained, highlighting the potential for substantial rerating post-listing.
Jeremy Gray's interview provides a compelling narrative of Liva Gold's journey towards becoming a significant gold producer. The combination of a state-of-the-art, fully operational mill, the backdrop of record-high gold prices, and the opportunity for pre-IPO investment creates a potentially lucrative scenario for those willing to explore further. While all investments carry risk, Gray's expert insights and the unique circumstances surrounding Liva Gold's restart present a noteworthy development in the precious metals market. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own thorough research and due diligence.