Gold Mine Restart: How You Can Invest Pre-IPO | Jeremy Gray

In a recent interview hosted by Stijn Schmitz on YouTube, Jeremy Gray, the CEO of Liva Gold, unveiled exciting developments surrounding the imminent restart of what he describes as "the fully built super modern biggest gold mill in Europe," located in Finland. Gray's insights, delivered with the authority of a seasoned leader in the precious metals sector, paint a picture of a company poised to capitalize on the current record-high gold prices, potentially offering a unique investment opportunity.

The interview, which has garnered significant attention within investment circles, delves into the strategic acquisition and revitalization of this significant asset. Gray highlighted the sheer scale and modernity of the Finnish facility, emphasizing its capacity to produce an initial 2 million ounces of gold annually, with the potential to double that figure. "It's a fully built super modern biggest gold mill in Europe, 2 million ounces, possibly growing to 4 million in Finland, ready to turn on in the next two months and take advantage of the record prices," Gray stated, underscoring the opportune timing of this development.

Gray's enthusiasm for Liva Gold's prospects is palpable throughout the interview. He boldly declared the operation could become a "giant ATM" at current gold prices. "Stein Liber Gold is a giant ATM, literally at this price it would generate at least €8 million profit a month," he elaborated, suggesting a substantial and immediate revenue stream for the company. This assertion is particularly noteworthy given the current bullish sentiment surrounding gold, which recently approached €3,000 per ounce.

A key aspect of the interview focused on the perceived undervaluation of Liva Gold. Despite the mill's immense potential and the significant investment already poured into its construction, the company's current valuation stands at a modest 40 million Canadian dollars. Gray pointed out the stark contrast with the estimated 400-500 million Canadian dollars it would cost to build such a facility from scratch today. "It's just a, um, very deeply discounted valuation at um 40 million Canadian at this current round, versus uh the cost to build it today would be at least 4 to 500 million, so really deep value uh proposal for the investors," Gray explained.