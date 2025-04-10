Pre-Ipo Gold Exploration in Finland: Gemdale Gold Inc. | Patrick Chidley

In a recent interview on Stijn Schmitz's channel, Stocks on Tour, Patrick Chidley, the Executive Chairman of Gemdale Gold Inc., provided a compelling update on the company's pre-IPO gold exploration endeavors in Finland. Chidley's insights into their flagship Pontio project and broader strategic vision paint a picture of a company on the verge of potentially unveiling a significant gold discovery in a premier European mining jurisdiction.
Chidley, a respected figure in the precious metals arena, articulated Gemdale Gold's focused approach to exploration within Finland, highlighting the country's favorable mining environment. "We've been operating in Finland only in Finland for about eight years now as a private company, and we've made tremendous progress mainly on our gold projects," Chidley stated, emphasizing the company's deep commitment to the region.
Pontio Project: Laying the Groundwork for a Major Discovery
The central focus of the interview was the Pontio project, located in Western Finland, an established mining district with robust infrastructure. Chidley expressed considerable optimism about its potential to become one of the largest gold deposits in the country. "The 18-month target is to be in a position to declare that first maiden resource on this, and at that stage, we think that we'll already have one of the largest gold deposits in Finland," he confidently asserted.
Analysts note that Chidley's emphasis on the extensive four-kilometer strike length of the Pontio mineralization trend is particularly noteworthy. "The Pontio deposit... It's a big, big system of gold mineralization," Chidley explained. "The main trend that we've been drilling is only one of several parallel trends... the M2 trend is the one that we've been focused on because it's been the one where we've got the most, the best results so far."
Chidley underscored the strategic benefits of operating in Finland, citing the existing infrastructure and supportive mining environment. "We're actually in a mining district, an existing established mining district in western Finland, so there are several mines around us, there's roads, rail, power – so it's got all of the facilities that you'd expect in a world-class, world Tier-One mining jurisdiction," he elaborated. This established infrastructure could significantly streamline any future mining operations.
Bulk Mining Potential and Near-Surface Resource
A key aspect of the Pontio project's appeal, according to Chidley, is the consistent, near-surface gold mineralization, making it a prime candidate for bulk mining. "We've just scratched the surface on this deposit, so we've drilled it down to about a maximum of about 140 meters deep, but we think it's going to continue to great depths," he noted. This shallow nature of the deposit could translate to lower extraction costs in the future. While acknowledging the generally low-grade nature, Chidley also pointed out the presence of higher-grade sections within the deposit. "We've got definitely in the deposit... There are sections of the deposit that are, you know, relatively good grade, so two, three grams," he clarified.
Beyond Pontio, Gemdale Gold possesses a portfolio of other promising assets, including the high-grade Iseneva gold project. Chidley highlighted the company's unique position of owning 100% of all their projects without any external third-party royalties. "We own 100% of all our projects, we don't have any external third-party royalties on any of the projects as well," he stated, emphasizing a significant advantage over some competitors. The company intends to seek a partner for the Iseneva project to allow for a focused advancement of its flagship Pontio asset.
Looking Ahead: Drilling and Resource Declaration
Chidley outlined the company's immediate plans, which involve an imminent financing round followed by an extensive 6,000-meter drill program at Pontio. "Very soon, we intend to complete the financing. As soon as we've done that, as soon as the money's in, we will contract a drill contractor and begin drilling on our project in Pontio," he detailed. The goal is to complete this drilling within the next 18 months, culminating in the declaration of the maiden resource.
Industry analysts suggest that Gemdale Gold's strategic positioning in a Tier-One jurisdiction, coupled with the promising early-stage results from the Pontio project, makes their pre-IPO exploration efforts particularly compelling. Chidley's confident tone and clear roadmap for the next 18 months indicate a potentially transformative period for the company as they work towards unlocking the full potential of their Finnish gold assets.
Watch the full interview:
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..