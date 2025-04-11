'New Monetary Order' Means Canada Must Stack Gold Now | Maxime Bernier

In a recent interview on Commodity Culture, Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC), delivered a stark warning: Canada must urgently accumulate gold reserves to prepare for an impending "new monetary order." The interview has ignited a firestorm of debate, with Bernier's pronouncements on global finance, trade, and domestic policy drawing both fervent support and sharp criticism.
Bernier, known for his unapologetic libertarian-populist stance, argued that the current global financial system, dominated by the U.S. dollar, is unsustainable. He pointed to the growing trend of de-dollarization among BRICS nations and the increasing accumulation of gold by central banks worldwide. "They can see that the U.S. government is broke," Bernier asserted, referencing the nation's "huge deficit and huge debt."
Gold as a Strategic Imperative
Central to Bernier's argument is the assertion that Canada's current lack of gold reserves leaves it dangerously exposed. "Canada has zero stated gold reserves, which is completely insane," he stated, calling it a critical oversight. He emphasized that gold is now considered a "tier one asset" by the Bank for International Settlements, making its acquisition a strategic imperative.
"We must do that right now," Bernier declared, urging the Bank of Canada to immediately begin purchasing gold. He envisions a future where gold plays a central role in a new monetary system, possibly resembling a gold standard. "Something will happen," he predicted, "I don't know when, but we'll have a new monetary order."
Bernier also addressed the ongoing trade tensions with the United States, advocating for a pragmatic approach. He cautioned against engaging in a trade war with the U.S., emphasizing the need for Canada to focus on boosting its economic productivity. "We cannot win a trade war against the US," he stated, advocating for tax cuts and deregulation.
Domestic Policy: Resource Development and Fiscal Responsibility
Watch the full interview:
Beyond his pronouncements on global finance, Bernier outlined a comprehensive domestic policy agenda. He passionately advocated for unlocking Canada's natural resource potential, particularly in the oil and gas sector. "If this country wants to be richer, we need to exploit our natural resources," he asserted, criticizing the current government's environmental policies as detrimental to economic growth.
He also presented a plan to address Canada's significant debt and deficit, proposing substantial cuts to government spending. "We can balance the budget in one year," he claimed, outlining specific measures to achieve fiscal responsibility. He also called for the end of military aid to Ukraine. "It's not our war," he stated.
Bernier revisited the contentious period of pandemic restrictions, where he was a vocal critic of government mandates. He condemned the government's actions as "political repression" and called for a public inquiry. "Shame on the mainstream media, shame on the Conservative Party of Canada and the Liberals," he stated, accusing them of failing to defend fundamental freedoms.
The interview has amplified Bernier's voice in the national conversation, highlighting his determination to challenge the status quo and reshape Canada's political landscape. His emphasis on gold reserves, economic realignment, and individual liberties has positioned him as a key figure in the ongoing debate about Canada's future.