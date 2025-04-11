'New Monetary Order' Means Canada Must Stack Gold Now | Maxime Bernier

In a recent interview on Commodity Culture, Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC), delivered a stark warning: Canada must urgently accumulate gold reserves to prepare for an impending "new monetary order." The interview has ignited a firestorm of debate, with Bernier's pronouncements on global finance, trade, and domestic policy drawing both fervent support and sharp criticism.

Bernier, known for his unapologetic libertarian-populist stance, argued that the current global financial system, dominated by the U.S. dollar, is unsustainable. He pointed to the growing trend of de-dollarization among BRICS nations and the increasing accumulation of gold by central banks worldwide. "They can see that the U.S. government is broke," Bernier asserted, referencing the nation's "huge deficit and huge debt."

Gold as a Strategic Imperative

Central to Bernier's argument is the assertion that Canada's current lack of gold reserves leaves it dangerously exposed. "Canada has zero stated gold reserves, which is completely insane," he stated, calling it a critical oversight. He emphasized that gold is now considered a "tier one asset" by the Bank for International Settlements, making its acquisition a strategic imperative.

"We must do that right now," Bernier declared, urging the Bank of Canada to immediately begin purchasing gold. He envisions a future where gold plays a central role in a new monetary system, possibly resembling a gold standard. "Something will happen," he predicted, "I don't know when, but we'll have a new monetary order."

Bernier also addressed the ongoing trade tensions with the United States, advocating for a pragmatic approach. He cautioned against engaging in a trade war with the U.S., emphasizing the need for Canada to focus on boosting its economic productivity. "We cannot win a trade war against the US," he stated, advocating for tax cuts and deregulation.