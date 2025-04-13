Gold & Silver Stocks Are Unprecedentedly Cheap | Peter Schiff

In a recent interview with the Triangle Investor, prominent economist Peter Schiff made a compelling case for investing in gold and silver mining stocks, asserting they represent an exceptionally undervalued opportunity amidst a precarious US economic outlook. Schiff, a well-known figure in the financial world and Chief Economist at Euro Pacific Asset Management, shared his insights on a range of critical topics, but his emphatic stance on precious metal mining stocks took center stage.

Speaking with Triangle Investor host Lucen, Schiff didn't shy away from expressing his concerns about the trajectory of the US economy, highlighting the dangers of mounting debt and what he perceives as misguided economic policies. However, it was his strong conviction regarding gold and silver mining stocks that stood out.

"Unprecedentedly Cheap": Schiff's Bullish Call on Mining Stocks

Drawing on his extensive experience in the precious metals market, Schiff declared that gold and silver mining stocks are currently trading at remarkably low valuations. "I've been telling my clients now... don't buy gold now. Buy the gold mining stocks. That's the cheapest way to get into gold is to buy it while it's still in the ground," Schiff stated emphatically. He further emphasized the historical context of his recommendation, noting, "I've been telling them to buy gold for, you know, 20 years. Gold was under $300 when I first started recommending it. But now I'm telling people not to buy gold. Buy the gold mining stocks."

Schiff believes this unique undervaluation presents a significant opportunity for investors seeking exposure to precious metals. He argues that instead of purchasing physical gold or silver directly, investing in the companies that extract these resources offers a more leveraged and potentially higher-return proposition at this juncture. "I mean, it's unprecedented how cheap these stocks are. So people have to be loading up on these gold mining stocks," he urged.

To illustrate his point, Schiff highlighted his fund, the Euro Pacific Gold Fund (EPGIX), as a no-load option for interested investors.

Broader Economic Concerns Fuel Precious Metal Appeal

While his focus was sharp on mining stocks, Schiff's recommendation is intertwined with his broader concerns about the US economic future. He reiterated his belief that the US is heading towards a "protracted recession" due to excessive debt and consumption. In this environment, precious metals traditionally serve as a safe-haven asset, and Schiff believes this trend will continue, driving demand for gold and silver, and consequently, the profitability of mining companies.

He noted the increasing interest from central banks in diversifying away from the US dollar and accumulating gold reserves. "Gold is what central banks are buying when they're getting rid of their dollars, and that's going to continue," Schiff explained. He anticipates that eventually, individual and institutional investors will follow suit, further bolstering the price of precious metals.

Schiff also touched upon the potential of silver, highlighting its current cheapness relative to gold. "Right now, you can buy more than 100 ounces of silver with one ounce of gold. I mean, that's never happened. I mean, silver has never been this cheap," he pointed out. While his primary recommendation remains gold mining stocks, he suggests that silver could also be an attractive option for retail investors seeking more affordable entry into the precious metals market.

Peter Schiff's perspective, while often contrarian to mainstream financial narratives, carries weight due to his long-standing track record in predicting economic shifts. His current emphasis on gold and silver mining stocks as an exceptional value play is rooted in his analysis of fundamental economic weaknesses and the historical role of precious metals during times of uncertainty. Investors considering Schiff's advice should conduct their due diligence, but his argument for the current undervaluation of mining companies provides a compelling angle in the precious metals investment landscape.