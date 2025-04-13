Jerusalem Post
Business & Innovation
Precious Metals
 

Silver Is About To Outperform Gold; Market Mayhem Is Just Beginning | Peter Grandich

Grandich warns of prolonged market turmoil. He predicts silver will outperform gold due to the high gold-to-silver ratio and sees potential in gold mining stocks amidst economic uncertainty.

By PR
In a recent in-depth interview with Liberty and Finance, veteran financial analyst Peter Grandich delivered a stark warning about the future of the financial markets. Grandich, renowned for his decades of experience and often prescient calls in the precious metals sector, laid out his case for why silver is poised to outperform gold and why the current market volatility is just the tip of the iceberg.

Grandich, Principal at Peter Grandich & Company, didn't mince words, stating early in the interview, "most professionals and certainly most retail investors don't have a concept [of] the real heart of it. We're only just starting to see now what has been festering for a lot of years." This sets the tone for a discussion that delves into the fundamental issues he believes are plaguing the global economy.

A significant portion of Grandich's analysis focused on the potential of silver. While acknowledging gold's established role as a safe-haven asset, he made a noteworthy prediction: "I think going forward, if you take the price today when we're speaking and the price of gold, I think silver could outperform gold for the rest of the year."

This bullish stance on silver marks a potential shift for Grandich, who has historically quipped, "silver is like kissing your sister," implying it was a less compelling investment compared to gold. However, he now believes the historically wide gold-to-silver ratio, which he noted has only been seen at this extreme level once before in modern history (2020), presents a compelling opportunity. "What I think is going to happen...is there's going to be a quick profit-taking in gold...But I also think what will happen is more retail people now will be looking at the metals, and the more the retailers involved, the more likely they'll choose silver versus gold, especially in the discrepancy of the price now."

Beyond precious metals, Grandich painted a concerning picture of the broader financial landscape. He dismissed recent market rallies as temporary respites in a larger downturn. "Anybody who thinks that it's just going to be one comment from a premier or a president and we return to normal, I think is going to be sadly mistaken," he cautioned.

He highlighted the disconnect between the stock market and the credit markets, emphasizing the latter's underlying fragility. "I see uh credit markets imploding, and people going, 'that doesn't matter, stock market matters.' I say the stock market is so small compared to the credit market; it's just it's part of the overall picture, which has kept me so defensive," Grandich explained.

Grandich didn't shy away from criticizing the economic policies of the past, suggesting a reckoning is underway. He referenced recent disclosures about the nation's financial state, asserting, "they're cooked, and they've been cooked forever by both sides of the aisle."

His analysis suggests that relying on short-term fixes or optimistic narratives is a dangerous approach. "It also goes to show you how it wasn't as secure as it was in the happier times that people told you," Grandich commented on the recent market swings. "Because if everything was half as good as the 'don't worry, be happy' crowd has led people to believe for years, there wouldn't be all this anxiety and fluctuation."

For investors looking to navigate this potentially turbulent period, Grandich offered insights beyond just holding physical precious metals. He expressed a positive outlook on gold mining stocks, noting their potential for significant free cash flow. 1 "Gold producers are going to be...among the most talked about for at least the next several weeks to a few months," he predicted.  

Concluding the interview, Grandich, a devout Catholic, shared his perspective as Holy Week approached, emphasizing the importance of faith and reflection amidst the market turmoil.

Peter Grandich's interview on Liberty and Finance offers a sobering outlook on the economy, with a particular emphasis on the compelling investment case for silver alongside the continued strength of gold. His analysis, rooted in years of experience in the precious metals market, serves as a stark reminder for investors to remain vigilant and consider diversifying their portfolios in the face of growing uncertainty.

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


