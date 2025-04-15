Gold Soars, Risk Assets Collapse – Is This the Biggest Macro Unwind Since 1929? | Mike McGlone

In a hard-hitting interview recently aired by Kitco News, Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone delivered a stark assessment of the current financial landscape. His insights, drawing on years of experience analyzing commodity markets and macroeconomic trends, suggest a profound "reversion cycle" is gaining momentum, potentially mirroring the severity of historical market downturns.

The interview, led by Jeremy Saffron, delved into the unusual dynamics currently gripping global markets. Gold's robust performance near record highs stands in stark contrast to the slump in oil and copper prices, alongside a weakening US dollar. Adding to the complexity, US Treasury yields are climbing even as equity markets show signs of instability, prompting serious questions about the breakdown of traditional investment strategies.

McGlone didn't shy away from expressing his concerns, labeling the current environment as the beginning of a significant market shift. "You've suggested this could be a profound reversion cycle. What exactly is breaking down in the relationship between gold and risk assets?" Saffron probed.

McGlone's response was direct: "Well, it's the most significant thing that's breaking down in the macro of everything is US stock markets going down." He highlighted the staggering $6 trillion erosion of US stock market capitalization this year, a figure that erases half of the gains witnessed in the previous year's unprecedented rally. This downturn, according to McGlone, is symptomatic of a broader retreat from risk assets. "So far this year, we've dropped $6 trillion of market cap. To put that in perspective, we rallied $12 trillion last year. So we've taken back half of it, but that was the biggest pump in history as a classic sign of a bit of an extreme. And now we're pulling back."

The interview also addressed the role of Bitcoin, often positioned as a modern-day equivalent to gold. While acknowledging its relative resilience against the S&P 500 this year, McGlone cast doubt on its safe-haven status in the face of a broader market downturn. He pointed to significant outflows from Bitcoin ETFs, contrasting them with substantial inflows into gold ETFs, suggesting a shift in investor preference towards the traditional precious metal.

"There's been three months of outflows from Bitcoin ETFs right now... and there's been significant inflows just February, March, April so far, we've had 10, 20 billion of inflows in gold ETFs," McGlone noted. His analysis of the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio indicates a weakening trend for the cryptocurrency relative to gold, even suggesting a potential drop for Bitcoin back to the $10,000 level. "The Bitcoin to gold ratio right now is about 26... model says it's going to break down... Indication says it's going to continue lower and it's heading lower."

A key point of McGlone's analysis was gold's outperformance not only against volatile assets like Bitcoin but also against traditional safe havens like US Treasuries. "Gold outperforming crypto is not a big deal. Makes sense... but it's versus US treasuries that's been the significant thing," he explained. He highlighted the unprecedented valuation of gold relative to the long bond market, a trend he believes is indicative of underlying economic anxieties.

McGlone also raised concerns about the impact of rising US tariffs, particularly on China, suggesting they could be a significant catalyst for a global economic downturn. Drawing parallels with historical trade dynamics, he warned of the potential for these tariffs to disrupt established economic relationships and exacerbate deflationary pressures. "The US tariffs now, on average, according to Bloomberg Economics, are about 21%. That's about the highest in about 100 years," McGlone stated, emphasizing the potential for a significant global unwind.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of McGlone's interview was his comparison of the current market structure to historical periods of significant economic upheaval, notably 1929 and 1989. When asked about the implications if the US has indeed passed its peak of exceptionalism, McGlone pointed to key indicators he is monitoring. "The signs I'm looking for are that it'd be nice if we can see one of the key leading indicators, being the Bloomberg Galaxy crypto index. Now it's already rolling over... S&P 500 hasn't yet. So you're looking for signs like that." Advertisement

He emphasized the historically high valuation of the US stock market relative to GDP, a situation reminiscent of those pre-crisis eras. "The bottom line for me is, and this is just a matter of time we get the bigger one... if you're buying US equities here now, you're buying them just after they reach the highest apex versus the rest of the world and US GDP in almost a century."

Mike McGlone's insights, delivered with the authority of a seasoned market strategist, paint a concerning picture for investors. His analysis suggests that the traditional playbook may no longer apply in this environment, with gold emerging as a potential haven amidst a broader retreat from risk assets. The comparison to historical market peaks serves as a stark warning, urging investors to exercise caution and potentially reconsider their portfolio allocations in the face of a looming "profound reversion cycle." The interview has undoubtedly sparked considerable discussion among market participants, raising critical questions about the sustainability of current valuations and the potential for a significant economic shift.

