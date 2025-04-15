Gold Has Risen on Bad Fundamentals, Now They're Positive - it's Go Time | Trey Wasser

In a recent in-depth interview aired by Commodity Culture, Trey Wasser, the CEO of Dryen Gold, delivered a compelling analysis of the factors currently influencing the precious metals market. Wasser, a respected voice in the gold sector, argued that after defying negative economic indicators, gold is now poised for significant gains as market fundamentals shift. The conversation, hosted by Jesse Day, also unveiled exciting news from Dryen Gold, including a promising new high-grade gold discovery.

Wasser began by addressing the immediate market reaction to the latest barrage of tariffs, a move he believes could ultimately benefit the US economy in the long run. Despite the initial market jitters, Wasser stated, "I believe the guy will be... a genius in this whole thing," referring to President Trump's trade policies. He suggested the tariffs are a strategic maneuver to force negotiations, adding, "Sometimes the best negotiating can be done when the other side thinks you're crazy."

Gold's Defiance and Emerging Tailwinds

A central theme of Wasser's analysis was gold's surprising strength over the past two years. He highlighted that the precious metal has appreciated despite traditional headwinds such as high real interest rates, a robust stock market, and a strong US dollar. "Gold has been going up steadily the last two years in the face of some bad fundamentals for gold," Wasser noted.

Looking ahead, Wasser believes the confluence of potential declining real interest rates, a stock market correction, and the risk of stagflation creates an exceptionally favorable environment for gold. "Now you have just the opposite, you have everything... a perfect setup for gold," he asserted. He also expressed confidence in gold equities, revealing, "I was adding to positions this morning on gold stocks," indicating his belief that producers are currently undervalued.

The interview also touched upon President Trump's public calls for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. Wasser acknowledged the unconventional nature of this pressure but concurred that lower rates would likely provide further upward momentum for gold prices. "I mean I think... the interest rates will come down here mainly because of the weakness of a weaker economy," he predicted. The recent dip in oil prices, a significant input cost for gold mining, was also cited as a potentially positive factor for the profitability of gold producers.

Dryen Gold's "Spectacular" New Discovery

Beyond his macroeconomic insights, Wasser shared significant news regarding Dryen Gold's exploration efforts. He announced a "spectacular intercept" in deep drilling at the company's Allora structure, featuring significant visible gold. While assay results are pending, Wasser emphasized the geological similarities to the high-grade bonanza grades found in the renowned Red Lake mining district.

"It really is a a spectacular intercept," Wasser exclaimed, detailing the mineralization in sheared basalts with disseminated sulfide ore. He explained that the discovery was made possible by recent access allowing for more strategically angled drilling. "Now that we're drilling straight through it, we're starting to see that it it could be potentially a real big addition to the Allora structure."

Expanding Exploration and District-Scale Vision

Wasser outlined Dryen Gold's broader exploration strategy, encompassing the Gold Rock camp, the high-grade Sheridan property, and the newly identified Henman target. He highlighted exceptional surface sample grades at Sheridan, reaching up to 617 grams per ton, and the promising early results from Henman.

Wasser emphasized the district-scale potential of Dryen Gold's land package, which has attracted the attention of major industry players. 1 "If we prove to the market that we're in the next Red Lake camp, we don't just own a project, Jesse, we own the whole freaking camp!" he declared, underscoring the company's ambitious vision. Advertisement

Trey Wasser's interview on Commodity Culture provides a compelling narrative for gold's prospects, building on its past resilience and highlighting emerging positive fundamentals. Coupled with Dryen Gold's exciting discovery and expansive exploration plans, Wasser presents a potentially lucrative opportunity in the precious metals sector. Investors will be keenly watching for assay results from the Allora intercept and further developments in Dryen Gold's district-scale exploration program.

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.