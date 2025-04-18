Markets Enter ‘New Regime’ – What Gold, Stocks & Bitcoin Will Do Now | Katie Stockton

In a recent in-depth interview with Kitco News, the esteemed founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies delivered a sobering yet insightful analysis of the rapidly shifting global financial landscape. Known for her technical expertise and accurate market calls, including her prescient forecast of a commodity bull cycle in June 2024, Stockton dissected the confluence of escalating trade tensions and macroeconomic headwinds, offering crucial guidance on the future trajectories of gold, stocks, and Bitcoin.

Stockton's appearance comes on the heels of a stark warning from the World Trade Organization (WTO), which recently projected a sharp deterioration in the global trade outlook. The WTO now anticipates a 0.2% decline in world merchandise trade in 2025, a significant downgrade fueled by a surge in tariffs and rising policy uncertainty. This alarming forecast, with North American exports expected to plummet by over 12%, sets the stage for the "new regime" that Stockton believes markets are now entering.

Gold's Ascent as Safe Haven Demand Intensifies

Against this backdrop of global economic unease, gold has surged to fresh all-time highs, a move that aligns with Stockton's technical outlook. "Following, we do have a very good rally underway in the price of gold as probably the primary haven asset class," Stockton affirmed. Her analysis points to continued strength in the precious metal:

Unwavering Bullish Momentum: Stockton highlighted the "very positive" momentum for gold across all timeframes – monthly, weekly, and daily charts. "Those indicators there are all positive for the first time this month," she noted.Monitoring for Exhaustion: While acknowledging some "indications of potential upside exhaustion" from an overbought/oversold metric, Stockton cautioned against premature reactions, emphasizing the need to closely scrutinize momentum gauges.

No Upper Limit in Sight: With previous price targets surpassed, Fairlead Strategies is now relying on moving averages and momentum indicators, which currently "point to higher prices for gold."

Silver's Lagging Performance: Despite a "pretty impressive" rebound in silver, Stockton expressed concern over a prior breakdown below short-term support, suggesting it "could indicate that it will continue to lag the price of gold."Stockton's analysis underscores gold's traditional role as a safe-haven asset during times of economic and geopolitical turmoil. The WTO's grim trade outlook, coupled with ongoing US-China trade tensions, is likely to further fuel this demand, potentially propelling gold to even greater heights.

In contrast to gold's bullish trajectory, Stockton presented a more cautious outlook for equity markets. Her technical analysis indicates a significant shift in long-term momentum, particularly for the S& P 500. "The loss of momentum behind the S& ;P 50,0, as you can imagine at this stage, is very serious," she warned. "It has manifested itself in our monthly indicators, meaning that the momentum gauges have flipped from buy signals...to now a sell signal, and that suggests that it's going to be a challenging year for equities."

Stockton's analysis suggests that investors should brace for a period of increased market turbulence, with potential for further downside in equities, particularly within the tech sector. The shift towards defensive positioning in her ETF underscores a strategy focused on capital preservation amidst growing uncertainty.

Bitcoin Loses Its Safe Haven Luster

Interestingly, Bitcoin has not followed gold's safe-haven rally. Stockton observed its increasing correlation with equity markets, leading it to be treated more as a risk asset. "It's been more closely tied to the equity market of late, so it's being treated as a risk asset more so than a hedge by investors," she noted. Advertisement

Stockton's analysis indicates a potential breakdown of the "digital gold" narrative for Bitcoin, at least in the current market environment. Its stronger correlation with risk assets suggests it may be more susceptible to broader market downturns.

Katie Stockton's expert technical analysis, delivered in her recent Kitco News interview, paints a clear picture: markets are entering a "new regime" characterized by heightened uncertainty driven by global trade tensions and macroeconomic headwinds. While gold stands out as a compelling safe-haven asset, equity markets face potential challenges, and Bitcoin's role as a hedge appears to be waning. Stockton's insights underscore the need for investors to adopt a vigilant and strategically adaptive approach, emphasizing defensive positioning, increased exposure to safe havens, and a readiness to deploy cash when opportunities arise. Her guidance provides a crucial framework for navigating the potentially turbulent waters ahead.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.