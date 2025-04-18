Buy Gold? Why Silver Could Actually Be The Smartest Bet in 2025 | James McDonald

In a recent interview on VRIC Media, James McDonald, the CEO of Coupney Silver (TSX-V: KTN), laid out a robust case for silver's potential outperformance in the precious metals market this year and beyond. Drawing on his extensive background as a geologist and a key figure in the early success of Alamos Gold, McDonald offered a detailed analysis of market trends and highlighted Coupney Silver's strategic positioning within Mexico's rich silver mining landscape.

The interview, hosted by Jesse Day of VRIC Media, delved into the aftermath of recent market fluctuations and the enduring appeal of precious metals. McDonald addressed the initial market jitters, stating, "It was a very typical reaction, historically speaking... every time that happens, liquid assets are sold... and so they all get hit initially and then the ones that are going to count recover and recover in a big way." This historical perspective sets the stage for his bullish outlook on silver.

Silver's Dual Advantage: Monetary Appeal and Industrial Demand

McDonald argues that silver possesses a unique advantage over gold due to its increasing industrial applications alongside its traditional role as a monetary store of value. "Silver being a very fascinating metal in that it's traditionally served a monetary role but is more and more becoming an industrial commodity as well," he explained. He specifically pointed to the burgeoning solar and electronics sectors as significant drivers of silver demand, noting, "The solar panels, of course, are a huge, huge consumer of silver that's going to continue... It's in every aspect of people's lives now with their various electronics."

This dual demand, according to McDonald, creates a fundamental supply-demand dynamic that could trigger significant price appreciation. "When those two start to butt heads," he asserted, "I think that's historically what happens when silver takes off and outperforms gold in a precious metal cycle." He even suggested a potential correction in the gold-to-silver ratio, which currently sits at historically high levels. "Last week we were touching over 100 again. So we're at the historic high end, and when that corrects, we, you know, we're going to see some big moves in silver, is what our belief is."

Coupney Silver: A Pure Play on Silver Potential

The interview then shifted to Coupney Silver and its strategic focus on silver exploration and development in Mexico. McDonald proudly highlighted the company's substantial silver resources, stating they have "214 million ounces of M&I silver equivalent right in the ground." This significant asset base provides considerable leverage to any upward movement in silver prices.

Adding to the compelling narrative is Coupney Silver's exciting discovery, Kumba. McDonald described it as an "incredible discovery" that has remained largely untouched by historical exploration due to its lack of significant surface exposure. "It hasn't been eroded. It's almost entirely hidden," he noted, emphasizing its pristine nature.

Drilling results from Kumba have been exceptionally encouraging, with McDonald highlighting standout intercepts such as "34 meters at half a kilo of silver" and "nearly 10 meters at 1700 grams per ton of silver." Importantly, these high-grade results are primarily silver, underscoring the project's direct exposure to silver price movements. "Grade is king," McDonald emphasized, "Grade works at any silver price. So you're not subject to the commodity price so much, and any price movement is just a big, big, big bonus."

McDonald also underscored the strength and experience of the Coupney Silver team, which includes individuals with a proven track record in discovering, developing, and financing mining projects. His history, including his early involvement with what became Alamos Gold, adds significant credibility. "Our team has experience from the grassroots prospecting level to production and operations, and the building and financing of all those steps in between," he stated, highlighting the depth of expertise within the company.

Looking ahead, McDonald outlined Coupney Silver's strategic focus on advancing their projects, with the immediate priority being the maiden resource estimate for the high-potential Kumba discovery. While the company remains flexible regarding potential mergers and acquisitions, the primary goal is to de-risk their assets and enhance shareholder value by progressing towards mine development. "Our objective is to sell to miners," McDonald explained, "and the best way to sell to miners is just to take all the steps along the way to build a mine." Advertisement

Financial analysts following the precious metals market note that silver's unique combination of monetary and industrial demand could indeed position it for significant gains, particularly in an environment of increasing industrial activity and potential monetary easing. 1 James McDonald's insights, shared on Vric Media, offer a compelling investment thesis centered on silver and Coupney Silver's strategic assets in a historically productive region. The high-grade potential of the Kumba discovery, coupled with the company's existing substantial silver resources, presents a unique opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the silver market in 2025.

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.