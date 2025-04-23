Economic Chaos, Global Conflict Driving Investors Into Gold | Levi Gunter

In a recent Commodity Culture interview, Levi Gunter, the Growth Manager at One Gold by APMEX, a prominent platform for precious metals, provided a compelling analysis of the current gold and silver markets. Gunter's insights, delivered against a backdrop of escalating global trade tensions and persistent geopolitical unrest, suggest a significant shift as investors increasingly turn to gold as a haven.

The interview saw Gunter dissect the multifaceted factors influencing the precious metals sector. His expertise, grounded in his role at a leading precious metals firm, offered viewers a nuanced understanding of the market's response to recent global events.

Trade Wars and Market Uncertainty

Gunter didn't shy away from addressing the elephant in the room: the intensifying trade war, particularly with China. He astutely pointed out the inherent instability such conflicts inject into the financial landscape. "This has just created a lot of something that markets hate, which is uncertainty," Gunter stated, underscoring how the lack of predictability fuels market jitters and prompts investors to seek safer assets. He differentiated between the broader tariff impositions and the specific trade dispute with China, highlighting the unique challenges and potential ramifications of the latter.

A key takeaway from Gunter's analysis was Gold's robust performance in the face of market turbulence. While broader markets and the US dollar have experienced downward pressure, gold has not only held its ground but surged to all-time highs. This resilience, according to Gunter, signals a potential rotation of capital. "Do you think we're starting to see the beginning of a rotation from overpriced tech stocks and fiat currency and the US dollar into gold?" Jesse Day, the host, inquired. Gunter responded cautiously, acknowledging a "natural cyclical kind of shift in sentiment from risk off risk on rather to risk on," but refrained from declaring a definitive long-term monetary regime change.

Silver's Volatility and Potential Upside

In contrast to gold's steady climb, silver has exhibited more volatility, experiencing a notable dip following recent tariff announcements. Gunter attributed this to silver being a "more o volatile and speculative asset than gold." However, he also highlighted a potentially attractive entry point for investors. "To me, I'm looking at the opportunity in silver right now and it and it looks like a buy because this has only happened maybe a couple times over the last 25 years when that the gold to silver ratio is at or near $100," Gunter explained, suggesting a possible near-term rebound for the metal.

Gunter emphasized the significant role of global conflicts in bolstering gold's appeal. From the ongoing war in Ukraine to tensions in the Middle East, the pervasive geopolitical uncertainty is a key driver of safe-haven demand. "Exactly, I do," Gunter affirmed when asked if these conflicts would continue to push investors towards assets like gold. "At least, you know, I would say for the rest of the year if I had to guess." He simplified the complex web of international disputes by focusing on the major negotiating parties, such as the US, Russia, China, and Iran, noting the lack of immediate concessions that would quell the instability.

A significant factor underpinning the gold market's strength, according to Gunter, is the consistent and substantial buying by central banks. "Central bank demand accounts for so much of gold's total demand, it's like a quarter of gold's total global demand comes from central banks," he highlighted. He noted that central banks have been acquiring gold at an impressive rate since 2022, with purchases further accelerating in the last quarter. The primary motivations behind this accumulation, as revealed by World Gold Council surveys, include gold's role as an inflation hedge, its performance during crises, and its value as a portfolio diversifier.

Gunter also provided valuable insights into the physical precious metals market, noting a recent shift from profit-taking to increased buying activity at APMEX. He attributed this change to the announcement of tariffs and the ensuing market volatility. When asked about the advantages of purchasing through APMEX, Gunter emphasized the company's long-standing reputation, extensive inventory, and commitment to customer service. "The most important thing in my mind as an end-user is that I'm dealing with a reputable company that's going to take care of me, and APMEX is probably not one of the most, if not the most, reputable companies out there," he stated.

One Gold Platform: Bridging Physical and Digital

Gunter also elaborated on the One Gold platform, positioning it as a complementary tool for investors holding physical precious metals. The platform offers the advantage of buying gold and silver at or near spot prices, along with secure, insured storage options. "You get more metal for your money on One Gold," Gunter explained, highlighting its appeal for investors seeking to maximize their holdings and benefit from secure vaulting solutions. Advertisement