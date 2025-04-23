How A Secret Gold Revaluation Solves The Debt Crisis | Clive Thompson

In an interview on Soar Financially, veteran wealth manager Clive Thompson, with over half a century of experience in the financial markets, laid out a compelling, albeit unconventional, solution to the burgeoning global debt crisis: a secret gold revaluation. Drawing on his extensive knowledge and offering a unique "Swiss perspective," Thompson articulated how a strategic adjustment in the value of gold could potentially alleviate the immense pressure of worldwide debt.
Thompson, whose interview has garnered significant attention for its bold propositions, began by addressing the current economic climate, marked by market volatility and a renewed interest in gold. However, he quickly pivoted to the central theme of the discussion.
Thompson argued that the current allocation to gold within professionally managed portfolios is minuscule, representing less than 1% of the staggering $127 trillion in global assets under management. He highlighted the immense potential impact even a slight shift towards gold could have.
This scarcity, coupled with increased demand, would inevitably drive the price of gold significantly higher. Thompson believes that a discreet and coordinated revaluation of gold by central banks could provide a mechanism to effectively reduce the real value of sovereign debt.
Thompson also touched upon the implications of Basel III regulations, which treat physical gold held by banks more favorably as a Tier 1 asset. He suggested that this regulatory shift could incentivize banks to hold more gold, further supporting its price and potentially playing a role in a future revaluation scenario.
While advocating for the strategic importance of gold, Thompson also emphasized the need for diversification across various asset classes. He acknowledged concerns about commercial property but pointed to the resilience and opportunities within different segments of the real estate market through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
Furthermore, Thompson explored less conventional investment instruments available to sophisticated investors, such as insurance-linked bonds and reverse convertibles, highlighting the importance of tailored strategies for navigating the current economic complexities. He even touched upon unique Swiss investment vehicles like "Viager," where one buys property at a discount, allowing the current occupant to reside there until their passing.
However, Thompson cautioned that achieving true diversification across these varied asset classes typically requires substantial capital, suggesting that a "million [dollars] you don't really have enough to get through all these things," while "with 10 [million], you would."
Clive Thompson's interview on Soar Financially offers a provocative perspective on tackling the global debt crisis through a strategic and potentially "secret" revaluation of gold. His analysis, grounded in decades of market experience, highlights the untapped potential of gold and the need for sophisticated diversification in an increasingly complex financial world. While the concept of a secret gold revaluation remains speculative, Thompson's insights provide a valuable framework for understanding the intricate challenges and potential solutions facing the global economy.
Watch the full interview:
