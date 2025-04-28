Gold to Hit $6,000 Under Trump? Dollar Reset & Bitcoin Boom Ahead | Frank Holmes

A recent interview by Kitco News featuring veteran investor Frank Holmes, CEO of US Global Investors and Executive Chairman of Hive Digital Technologies, has sent ripples through the financial world. In a segment, Holmes laid out a bold vision for the future of precious metals and digital assets amidst a backdrop of potential dollar weakness and geopolitical shifts.

Speaking with Kitco News' Jeremy Saffron, Holmes didn't mince words about his outlook for gold. "I think the gold should be going to $6,000 over the term of President Trump," he declared, citing a confluence of factors including global monetary expansion and significant geopolitical realignments. This projection builds upon earlier forecasts from major financial institutions like Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, who have also recently turned bullish on gold.

Dollar Under Pressure: A "Reset Button" on Global Trade?

A significant portion of the interview focused on the growing pressure on the US dollar. Holmes suggested that potential increases in tariffs, a key aspect of President Trump's trade policies, could trigger a dollar depreciation. "If the tariffs go up 25%, then the dollar has to go down 25% is what some simple big money central banks... brokers are calling this sort of shift. Holmes explained. He framed the current global trade tensions as a fundamental "reset button" being pushed, with far-reaching consequences for currency valuations.

Holmes also highlighted geopolitical tensions, particularly with China, as contributing to this environment. He referenced alleged cyber activities and China's growing global ambitions as factors that threaten the existing financial order. "I think we have to realize it doesn't matter if it's a Democrat or Republican that's in power, the State Department is very threatened by the predatory practice of Xi Jinping," Holmes asserted.

While gold took center stage, Holmes also offered insights into the burgeoning world of Bitcoin and digital assets. He emphasized Bitcoin's distinct and robust ecosystem, noting the significant enthusiasm and investment within the crypto space, evidenced by events like Blockchain Week in Paris. "The Bitcoin crypto ecosystem functions on its own," Holmes stated, highlighting its independence from traditional stock, bond, and banking systems.

He acknowledged the increasing institutional interest in Bitcoin, marked by the advent of Bitcoin ETFs and the emergence of large accumulation vehicles. While recognizing a potential for some overlap with gold investments, Holmes believes both assets can thrive as key components of a diversified portfolio. "I think that you should have both," he advised, advocating for a "10% weight in gold" and a "5% weighting" in Bitcoin or crypto mining companies.

"The Golden Rule": A Timeless Investment Strategy

Throughout the interview, Holmes consistently championed the "10% golden rule" – allocating 10% of an investment portfolio to gold. He argued that gold's performance in the current volatile climate underscores its importance as a hedge and a store of value. "If you're not 10% weighting in gold, then you're going to miss one of the greatest trades ever," Holmes emphatically stated.

He also pointed to the undervalued potential of gold mining stocks, noting that they are generating significant free cash flow but have yet to see substantial institutional investment. Holmes suggested that a renewed interest in these stocks could lead to significant gains.

Addressing the broader implications of current trends, Holmes touched upon the potential for a shift in the global monetary order. He suggested that while central banks may continue to view gold as a crucial anchor for currency stability, the United States could potentially lead the charge in embracing Bitcoin as a key digital asset. Advertisement

"I think that for the older school central bankers, yes, I think that they feel that it protects the value of their currency... the central bank is to have monetary stability, so what they're recognizing is that gold helps with that stability," Holmes explained. However, he also sees the potential for America to become a dominant force in Bitcoin mining and adoption.

As the global economic and political landscape continues to evolve, Frank Holmes' insights offer a valuable perspective for investors seeking to understand the forces shaping the future of finance. His call for a strategic allocation to decentralized assets, particularly gold and Bitcoin, underscores the potential for significant shifts in wealth preservation and growth in the years ahead.

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.