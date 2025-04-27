"I Believe You Can Catch Up To Any Move You Missed In Gold With Silver" | Mike Maloney

In a recent interview by GoldSilver, renowned precious metals expert Mike Maloney laid out his compelling case for silver, suggesting it presents a unique opportunity for investors who may have missed out on gold's recent gains. Maloney drew upon decades of experience to explain why he believes silver is significantly undervalued.

Maloney, a highly respected figure in the financial world for his deep understanding of monetary history and economic cycles, didn't shy away from making a bold statement. "I believe that you can catch up to whatever move that you missed in gold with silver," he declared early in the interview, setting the stage for a detailed discussion on the current dynamics of the precious metals market.

Historical Undervaluation of Silver Takes Center Stage

A central theme of Maloney's analysis was the historically high gold-silver ratio. Referencing recent data, Maloney noted, "With the gold-silver ratio over 100...there's only been what 11 weeks in the last 2,500 years that this opportunity of silver being this undervalued or more has existed." This stark statistic underscores the rarity of the current situation, suggesting that silver is trading at a significant discount compared to gold based on historical averages.

Adding further context, the interviewer highlighted their recent analysis of the gold-silver ratio, stating, "These in yellow are the three most recent weeks, including the week we're in...these three weeks in yellow would be in the top 15 all time." Maloney concurred, pointing out the recent clustering of high ratios: "You can see if you just look at the last two digits of all these dates, these are all in 2020. So there were 10 weeks in a row where the gold-silver ratio was well over 100, up to 118."

Maloney revealed his investment strategy in light of this data. "So I may be uh buying myself or even changing some gold into silver," he admitted, underscoring his conviction in silver's potential to outperform gold shortly.

Economic Slowdown as a Potential Catalyst

Maloney also touched upon the broader economic landscape, suggesting that a looming global slowdown could further bolster silver's appeal. He explained the unique supply dynamics of silver: "It looks to me like we are going into an economic slowdown globally, and because silver that most of the supply comes from mining base metals. It's a it's a byproduct. It's not a primary production, and just when everybody wants it, when there's monetary demand, that's what makes silver spike." This suggests that as economic uncertainty rises and demand for safe-haven assets increases, silver's limited supply could lead to significant price appreciation.

While optimistic about silver's prospects, both Maloney and the interviewer emphasized the need for patience. Reflecting on the often-delayed but potentially explosive nature of precious metals markets, the interviewer quoted David Morgan, saying, "that 80% of the move comes in the last 20% of the time. And it feels like we are there right now." Maloney agreed, stating, "You just have to be patient. I mean, you know, you don't know how long these things are going to take to revert."

Maloney's analysis, grounded in historical data and an understanding of market dynamics, paints a compelling picture for silver. His assertion that silver offers a "catch-up" opportunity to gold investors is likely to resonate with those looking for potential value in the precious metals sector. The historically high gold-silver ratio, coupled with the potential for increased demand amid economic uncertainty, suggests that silver could be poised for significant gains.

Mike Maloney's recent interview provides a timely and insightful perspective on the silver market. His expert analysis, highlighting silver's historical undervaluation and potential to outperform gold, offers a noteworthy consideration for investors navigating the complexities of the current economic environment. While patience remains a key virtue in precious metals investing, Maloney's arguments suggest that the silver lining for investors may be brighter than many currently perceive. Advertisement

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.