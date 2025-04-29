Gold Is Replacing The US Dollar | Michael Pento

In a recent interview on the Liberty and Finance, prominent money manager Michael Pento presented a powerful argument for gold's ascendant role in the global financial system. Pento, the founder of Pento Portfolio Strategies, asserted that a confluence of factors is leading to the erosion of the US dollar's dominance as the world's reserve currency, paving the way for gold to take its place.

Pento, known for his forthright market analysis and often bearish outlook on the US economy's debt-driven structure, joined Liberty and Finance host Dunigan Kaiser on April 28th, 2025, to share his insights. His discussion extended beyond precious metals to encompass the precarious state of the stock and real estate markets, all within the context of a shifting global economic order where gold is increasingly sought as a haven.

The central theme of Pento's interview was his conviction that gold is actively supplanting the US dollar as the world's reserve currency. "And that's why gold is be is supplanting the United States dollar as the world's reserve currency," Pento stated emphatically. He attributed this shift to a loss of confidence in the dollar, fueled by factors such as escalating trade tensions and the weaponization of the dollar through sanctions.

He elaborated on this point by highlighting the impact of sanctions on countries like Russia, suggesting that it has prompted other nations to reconsider holding substantial amounts of their wealth in US dollar-denominated assets. "Well that that started the belief that hey what if China is going to have a you know a trillion...of their sovereign wealth in parked into US treasury debt...is it make a lot of sense to hold a lot of your wealth your nation's wealth in another nation that has s such you know fickle behavior?" Pento questioned.

Pento emphasized how the ongoing trade disputes are further undermining the dollar's standing. He explained that a significant reduction in global trade surpluses for countries like Japan and China diminishes their need to recycle those funds into the US Treasury market, thereby weakening demand for the dollar. "If global trade grinds to a halt...that's the bid for our treasuries attenuates significantly," he noted.

In this scenario, Pento argued, nations seeking to diversify away from the dollar and avoid currency appreciation are increasingly turning to gold. "I sell treasuries, sell the dollar denominated treasuries and buy gold. And that's why gold is be is supplanting the United States dollar as the world's reserve currency," he reiterated, connecting the geopolitical landscape directly to the rising appeal of gold.

While the focus of the interview leaned heavily on gold's emerging role, Pento also expressed significant concerns about the stock and real estate markets. He labeled the stock market's resilience as a form of "denial" in the face of looming supply chain disruptions and unrealistic earnings expectations. Regarding real estate, he pointed to rising mortgage rates and increasing inventory as harbingers of a potential downturn.

However, these concerns were framed within the larger context of the dollar's weakening grip. Pento suggested that as confidence in traditional dollar-denominated assets wanes, gold's allure as a stable and independent store of value only strengthens its case as a reserve asset.

Michael Pento's analysis presents a compelling, albeit potentially controversial, thesis about gold's resurgence on the global stage. His argument goes beyond the traditional narrative of gold as a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty. Instead, he posits a fundamental shift in the international monetary order, driven by geopolitical factors and a declining faith in the US dollar's long-term stability. While the complete supplanting of the dollar as the world's primary reserve currency is a monumental prospect, Pento's reasoning, grounded in trade dynamics and sovereign wealth management, offers a thought-provoking perspective on the current trajectory of global finance. Investors and policymakers alike would be wise to consider the implications of this potential paradigm shift. Advertisement

Watch the full interview:

